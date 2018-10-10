Conor Murray signs new deal to stay at Munster until 2022

Scrumhalf commits to Ireland and Munster allaying fears over his long-term future

Conor Murray has signed a new deal with the IRFU until June 2022, commiting his future to Munster and Ireland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho



 

Ireland and Munster scrumhalf Conor Murray has signed a new deal with the IRFU until June 2022.

Murray made his Ireland debut in August 2011 and has gone on to win 67 caps, cementing his position as one of the best number nines in world rugby.

The 29-year-old was an ever-present during Ireland’s championship-winning Six Nations campaigns in 2014 and 2015, as well as during this year’s Grand Slam.

Murray started all three Tests during Ireland’s victorious summer tour of Australia, but is yet to feature this season due to an unspecified (believed to be neck) injury.

The new contract - which has been wholly funded by the IRFU - will allay fears over the Lions’ scrumhalf’s long-term future in the game.

On the announcement of the deal, Murray said: “I am delighted to have signed on with the IRFU until at least 2022.

“Over the past few seasons I’ve enjoyed great days in the green of Ireland and the red of my home province Munster. I love playing here and look forward to making more life long memories in the next few years.”

Meanwhile IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “Conor is a genuinely world class player and he has illustrated this through the consistent quality of the performances he delivers for both Ireland and Munster.

“He has played a central role in driving the success that has been achieved at national level and we are delighted that he will continue to play his rugby in Ireland for at least the next three seasons.”

