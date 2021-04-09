Scott Fardy replaces Ryan Baird for Leinster’s trip to Exeter

Champions Cup quarter-finals: Exeter Chiefs v Leinster, Saturday April 10th (kick-off 5.30pm, BT Sport)

Leinster have reinstated Scott Fardy, with Ryan Baird reverting to the bench, in the only change from the match-day 23 in last week’s cancelled game against Toulon for Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against defending champions Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

In other words therefore, it is the same team which beat Munster in the Pro14 final the week before save for Tadhg Furlong, Johnny Sexton and James Lowe coming into the starting XV, with Andrew Porter, Ross Byrne and Dave Kearney on the bench.

While the debate has continued all week as to whether Leinster were better or worse off for not having played last weekend, if nothing else it ensured they avoided any more injuries to add to the sidelined James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Garry Ringrose, Will Connors, Dan Leavy and others.

“You can feel for Toulon, but the decisions were made, very much out of our control,” said Leo Cullen in reflecting on last week’s late cancellation.

“We have had a decent week this week in terms of prepping and getting ready for Exeter. We know it’s going to be a huge challenge, but this is what it’s all about really isn’t it?

“You get to this stage of the tournament, playing against the best teams in Europe. Exeter being the champions of Europe currently, so yeah, we know this is a massive test for us, but as I said, this is what you want to be involved in - these big days against the best in Europe.

Cullen believes Exeter have progressed from the side that won their first Champions Cup crown by beating Racing last October in the final as part of a European-English double.

“They definitely have much more of a confidence about what they do now. They are very systematic in their approach, how they play the game. You can see last weekend, even after they go behind against Lyon early, there is no sense of panic at all from them.

“Once they gain access into the 22, it has been well talked about how efficient they are there and how many tries come from that pick and go game.

“So, they are very, very efficient, very, very systematic in what they do. I think lots of teams know what is coming, but it’s can you actually disrupt that system that they have?

“It’s something that has been built over a long period of time,” said Cullen, who recalled playing against Exeter in the latter’s tournament debut in October 2012. “The classic 9-6 game in the RDS.”

“More recently, from a coaching point of view, those two great games we had with them in Sandy Park and the Aviva the following week, which were unbelievable physical battles.

“We have looked back at those games for the last couple of weeks when this game was a possibility.

“I think it’s fair to say that both Leinster and Exeter have decent strong identities, do things a certain way.

“So, yeah, we know they are a systematic team, we know what they are trying to do. The next challenge is to try and stop what they are trying to do and disrupt that system of theirs.”

Having recalled his Six Nations international contingent and other front-liners for last week’s 47-25 win over Lyon who’d been rested the week before, Rob Baxter has rotated his props, with Ben Moon and Tomas Francis starting and Alec Hepburn and Harry Williams moving to the bench.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Hugh O’Sullivan, Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney.

Exeter Chiefs: Stuart Hogg; Olly Woodburn, Henry Slade, Ollie Devoto, Tom O’Flaherty; Joe Simmonds (capt), Jack Maunder; Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tomas Francis; Jonny Gray, Jonny Hill; Dave Ewers, Jacques Vermeulen, Sam Simmonds. Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Alec Hepburn, Harry Williams, Sam Skinner, Jannes Kirsten, Stu Townsend, Harvey Skinner, Ian Whitten.