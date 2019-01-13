No complaint from Racing about alleged abuse directed at Simon Zebo

28-year-old tweeted after the defeat to Ulster about comments heard from the crowd

Racing’s Simon Zebo arrives at Ravenhill for the Heineken Champions Cup clash with Ulster. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

European Professional Club Rugby have not received a formal complaint from Racing 92, despite a tweet by Ireland international Simon Zebo suggesting verbal abuse was directed at him during Ulster’s 26-22 victory in Belfast on Saturday.

“EPCR has not received a formal complaint from Racing 92 regarding any alleged case of verbal abuse of one of the club’s players during yesterday’s Heineken Champions Cup, Pool 4 match at the Kingspan Stadium,” said a spokesman for the tournament. “EPCR is in contact with both Ulster Rugby and Racing 92, and will be making no further comment at this point.”

After the game Zebo, 28, tweeted: “A tough place to play but great effort from the boys, two important points on the road. Also I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd #NotOn Django wins in the end.”

The 35 times capped Ireland international, who left Munster for the Paris club last summer, has made no further comment on social media since Saturday night. The Racing 92 spokesperson was unavailable to comment but Ulster did release a short statement to The Irish Times: “Ulster Rugby condemns all forms of abuse and will work with the relevant parties to robustly investigate any complaints received.”

