Australia have scent of blood in their nostrils after seeing the Lions tamed

Australian rugby liked what it saw – and didn’t see – last week, as the British and Irish Lions got their 2025 tour off to a losing start against Argentina. Sure, it was the opening game of a 10-match odyssey and Andy Farrell’s men were lacking cohesion after only two weeks in camp. But for a young Wallabies side rising fast under their head coach, Joe Schmidt, it put blood in the water and proved the tourists are beatable.

Schmidt’s 6-7 record in his first season in charge of the Wallabies might not cost Lions fans much sleep but Farrell, his former second‑in‑command at Ireland, will sniff the seeds of ambush. In their last start in November, the Wallabies led Ireland 13-5 only to lose 22-19. Schmidt won’t let that happen again. The 2025 Wallabies these Lions face are light years from the lambs Eddie Jones led to slaughter at the 2023 World Cup in France.

The stakes will be high when Andy Farrell and Joe Schmidt next meet. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

When Schmidt accepted the hospital pass of coaching the ninth-ranked Wallabies in 2024, his mission was to resurrect a two-time world champion side at its lowest ebb, sliding into social irrelevance and debt, its players easy poachings for rugby league. He capped 19 rookies in 2024 while winning loyalty from the old guard. Schmidt redressed a sin Jones fatally made by axing the talismanic captain Michael Hooper for the World Cup. That faith is being returned. With Laurie Fischer, the scrum guru Mike Cron and the former Lion Geoff Parling in the brains trust, Australia’s skill levels have had a sharp uptick.

In 2024, the Wallabies halved errors (one in 142 passes, down from one in 67 under Jones), won more rucks and conceded seven points fewer per game. They defended better and scored more often, dazzling their enemies with blitzkrieg attacks from all quarters. It’s why local hopes are high and more than 500,000 Lions tickets have been sold.

Australia will be rolling out Generation Next against Farrell’s men. Last week Schmidt named a squad of young, hungry mongrels for the Wallabies’ tune-up Test with Fiji on July 6th. Most of the 36 players picked there will form the core of his Lion tamers.

These are the men who conquered England, smashed Wales and ran Ireland close, all while looking for key pieces in the puzzle they aim to complete by 2027, when the World Cup rolls back on to Australian soil. It’s part of a predicted “golden era” for Australian rugby that also includes a 2029 Women’s World Cup and the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032.

Nick Champion de Crespigny in possession for Western Force. His form won him a place in the Australia squad. Photograph: James Worsfold/Getty Images

The Lions will glimpse this future when they face Western Force in Perth on Saturday and meet a gold standard bearer for Schmidt’s new breed. Nick Champion de Crespigny’s form for the Force won a bolter spot in Schmidt’s squad. Yet he is merely a feral deputy to a likely starting back row of Fraser McReight, the captain Harry Wilson and Rob Valetini.

Lions fans will gleefully recall Kurtley Beale slipping over and missing a conversion that might have stolen the first Test of the 2013 series won by the Lions, 23-21. The 95-Test livewire was later busted at 3am in a burger shack with team-mate James O’Connor, four days before sealing a 16-15 second Test win. Beale, now 36, will face the Lions for the Force. But neither he nor O’Connor (34) made this Wallaby squad. Instead, Noah Lolesio, Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh are Schmidt’s playmakers.

“[They] are all quality,” the former Wallaby outhalf Quade Cooper wrote recently for News Corp. “[But] they’re all cut from similar cloth: smart, skilled, steady. In a high-stakes series, where unpredictability and adaptability are key, you need variety. It’s about building a squad with strategic depth . . . and forging a long-lost identity.”

With his eye for a gap and flair for niggle, Cooper cut through to the Achilles of Schmidt’s Australia. That Wallabies identity – typically, tough-running rugby played with flair and guile – is yet to be established by a backline conductor at 10 à la Mark Ella, Stephen Larkham or Beale. Jones had anointed the cavalier Carter Gordon, then 22, at the 2023 World Cup but that disaster so traumatised “Flash” that he signed with the National Rugby League (NRL) soon after.

Instead, Australia’s most likely mojo man is Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, the 21-year-old prodigy once lost to the NRL but now resigned at great expense to front Australia’s charge to the 2027 World Cup. Suaalii’s spectacular gifts were on show last November against England at Twickenham, where his power in contact and dexterity in the air resulted in four offloads, two try‑assists and three won kick-offs in a famous 42-37 victory.

Alas, Kid Dynamite hasn’t played since May owing to a broken jaw (“I broke the Ferrari,” his team-mate Andrew Kellaway said after the two collided) and is being fed back to true fighting weight by his mum and six sisters. An NRL revenge attack has also deprived Schmidt of the game-breaking 11-Test winger Mark Nawaqanitawase. Will the coach risk a pocket rocket backline to out-zip the 100kg Tommy Freeman, Duhan van der Merwe, Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu?

After losing against an understrength Los Pumas, Farrell has his own worries. The first Test is only three weeks away. Both coaches have five games to survive and thrive as Wallabies and Lions camps galvanise players, coaches, chieftains, media and fans against a common foe. Every day they must build combinations and confidence, studying, irking and outwitting the other while probing, even creating, weaknesses. On July 19th in Brisbane, for the first time in 12 years, all stars will align, then collide. – Guardian