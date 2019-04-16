Johnny Sexton returns to full training in timely boost for Leinster

Leinster have been boosted by the return to full training of their talisman, captain and all-time record points scorer Johnny Sexton in advance of Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

In the most definitive statement yet regarding the outhalf’s fitness an official statement by the province on Tuesday declared that Sexton “is due to return to full training this week after recovering from a quad issue”.

This follows Leo Cullen’s pronouncement that Sexton was in good spirits and looked good to go after seeing him train last Thursday and Friday. Sexton’s quad issue has prevented him from playing for Leinster since the Six Nations. Indeed, last year’s World Player of the Year has been restricted to just eight games for his province this season due to various ailments, the last of which was against Munster at the end of December.

In further good news for the reigning champions, Devin Toner, Robbie Henshaw and Will Connors came through last Saturday’s defeat by Glasgow with no issues and are due to train fully this week.

The injury fear concerning Tadhg Furlong after he was taken off in the second half against Glasgow has been eased, he is due to train this week and will be available for selection, while Rory O’Loughlin is due to return to full training this week after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Against that Mick Kearney has joined Dan Leavy and Josh van der Flier on the long-term injury list after undergoing an operation on the shoulder injury he sustained in the draw at home with Benetton and will now miss the rest of the season.