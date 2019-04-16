Johnny Sexton returns to full training in timely boost for Leinster

Mick Kearney has joined Dan Leavy and Josh van der Flier on the long-term injury list

Johnny Sexton has made only eight appearances for Leinster this season. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Johnny Sexton has made only eight appearances for Leinster this season. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Leinster have been boosted by the return to full training of their talisman, captain and all-time record points scorer Johnny Sexton in advance of Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

In the most definitive statement yet regarding the outhalf’s fitness an official statement by the province on Tuesday declared that Sexton “is due to return to full training this week after recovering from a quad issue”.

This follows Leo Cullen’s pronouncement that Sexton was in good spirits and looked good to go after seeing him train last Thursday and Friday. Sexton’s quad issue has prevented him from playing for Leinster since the Six Nations. Indeed, last year’s World Player of the Year has been restricted to just eight games for his province this season due to various ailments, the last of which was against Munster at the end of December.

In further good news for the reigning champions, Devin Toner, Robbie Henshaw and Will Connors came through last Saturday’s defeat by Glasgow with no issues and are due to train fully this week.

The injury fear concerning Tadhg Furlong after he was taken off in the second half against Glasgow has been eased, he is due to train this week and will be available for selection, while Rory O’Loughlin is due to return to full training this week after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Against that Mick Kearney has joined Dan Leavy and Josh van der Flier on the long-term injury list after undergoing an operation on the shoulder injury he sustained in the draw at home with Benetton and will now miss the rest of the season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.