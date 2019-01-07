Chris Farrell set for scan after injuring knee against Connacht

Munster’s prospects for their European game against Gloucester at Kingsholm on Friday night received a blow with the news that centre Chris Farrell sustained a knee injury in the victory over Connacht.

In a medical update Munster confirmed that “Chris Farrell suffered a right knee injury and will be assessed by the medical department today.” The player, who has been ridiculously unfortunate with injury is due to go for a scan.

Munster coach, Johann van Graan speaking to Michael Corcoran of RTÉ said: “We saw a bit of pain on his face after the game, he obviously knows his body, I don’t want to pre-empt anything, we will wait for the scan.

“He is such an important player for us, the few opportunities that he has had this year he has been incredible, the 80 that he put in over the weekend was close to special not only on the attack side but defensively as well, his work rate off the ball and his communication is so good, he literally got injured in the last play of the game.”

Keith Earls picked up an ankle strain but is expected to be fit for Friday’s game, John Ryan passed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) after being withdrawn during the first half of the Connacht match and has been cleared to train while JJ Hanrahan will undergo a scan for a hip problem. Chris Cloete, injured against Leinster, will take a full part in training this week.