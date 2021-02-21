Andy Farrell names unchanged and predictable squad for Italy

Underlining the need for a first win in the 2021 Six Nations after the narrow defeats by Wales and France, Andy Farrell has named an unchanged and predictable 36-man squad for the forthcoming game against Italy in Rome next Saturday.

The only alterations from the original squad named at the outset of the tournament sees late call-ups Ed Byrne, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan retained, while the injured Quinn Roux and Caelan Doris, as well as the suspended Peter O’Mahony are absent.

There were “no significant injury concerns” for the 12 players who were released back to their provinces and featured in the quartet of Irish wins in the Pro14 according to an IRFU statement confirming the names of those selected.

The Ireland squad of 36 players will reassemble on Monday morning at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in west Dublin before flying to Italy to take on Franco Smith’s team at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon.

The game will be aired live on Virgin (Republic Of Ireland) and ITV (Northern Ireland) next Saturday, with a kick off time of 2.15pm Irish time.

Ireland squad

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 96 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps