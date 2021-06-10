Connacht chasing James Cronin after Munster released him

Province’s need to sign is acute given Denis Buckley’s unfortunate ACL injury

James Cronin has played 142 games for Munster, including 13 starts this season, more than the other four loose-heads in the squad combined. File photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

James Cronin has played 142 games for Munster, including 13 starts this season, more than the other four loose-heads in the squad combined. File photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Connacht are endeavouring to sign James Cronin after Munster’s decision to release the three-times capped 30-year-old loose-head at the end of this month, although in response Munster have seemingly said they would be keen to match any offer from their provincial neighbours.

Connacht’s need to sign is acute given the unfortunate ACL injury which Denis Buckley suffered in the opening minutes of his 200th appearance for the province against Benetton less than a fortnight ago and which is likely to sideline him until well into next year.

Three weeks ago Munster confirmed that they were releasing Cronin. They wanted to keep him but with budget cuts also contributing to compulsory redundancies elsewhere in the organisation, couldn’t afford to do so.

Clearly though, they are not keen to see him play for a rival Irish province and in light of Connacht’s interest will explore the possibility of finding the funds to re-sign him. It is also believed that Ulster might look at a short-term deal given Jack McGrath’s recuperation from a hip operation will see him sidelined until at least November.

Staying in Ireland, one imagines most likely with Connacht at this stage, would ensure Cronin stays in the frame for international recognition.

However, there is also significant interest from at least a couple of clubs in the Top 14, which might also more accurately reflect Cronin’s value as a strong scrummaging, frontline prop who at 30 years of age should be entering his prime.

He has played 142 games for Munster, including 13 starts this season, more than the other four loose-heads in the squad combined, in what has probably been his best campaign to date. Cronin started the Pro14 final against Leinster, the Champions Cup win over Harlequins and was on the bench against Toulouse.

It comes as little surprise that he will not be short of offers.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.