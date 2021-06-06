Ireland prop Andrew Porter ruled out of Lions tour with toe injury

England’s Kyle Sinckler called up as Warren Gatland sends best wishes to Ireland prop

Ireland prop Andrew Porter has been rules out of the Lions tour of South Africa with a toe injury suffered in Leinster’s defeat to the Glasgow warriors at Scotstoun on Friday night. Photograph: James Crombie

Ireland prop Andrew Porter has been rules out of the Lions tour of South Africa with a toe injury suffered in Leinster’s defeat to the Glasgow warriors at Scotstoun on Friday night. Photograph: James Crombie

 

Ireland prop Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the Lions squad for the tour to South Africa after sustaining a toe injury in Leinster’s defeat to Glasgow at Scotstoun on Friday night, with England’s Kyle Sinckler called up as a replacement.

Sinckler, a Lions tourist in New Zealand in 2017, will join up with Warren Gatland’s squad following the conclusion of Bristol’s domestic season, with his club having already qualified for the Gallagher Premiership playoffs.

Lions coach Gatland said in a statement: “It’s really bad luck for Andrew and we send him our very best wishes for a quick and successful rehab.

“Andrew is a young man with a big future ahead of him and I’m sure he’ll be in contention again in four years’ time.

“As always in rugby, when there’s an injury there’s an opportunity for someone else. I have been very pleased to see the way Kyle has responded to initially being left out of the touring party.

“He’s showed some excellent form of late and I hope he continues to stick two fingers up to me about leaving him out in the first place.”

The Lions are scheduled to assemble in Jersey on Sunday, June 13th to begin preparations for a match against Japan on June 26th at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Gatland’s men will then fly to South Africa where, following a series of warm-up matches, they are due to play Tests against the Springboks on July 24th in Cape Town and July 31st and August 7th in Johannesburg.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.