Ireland prop Andrew Porter ruled out of Lions tour with toe injury

Ireland prop Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the Lions squad for the tour to South Africa after sustaining a toe injury in Leinster’s defeat to Glasgow at Scotstoun on Friday night, with England’s Kyle Sinckler called up as a replacement.

Sinckler, a Lions tourist in New Zealand in 2017, will join up with Warren Gatland’s squad following the conclusion of Bristol’s domestic season, with his club having already qualified for the Gallagher Premiership playoffs.

Lions coach Gatland said in a statement: “It’s really bad luck for Andrew and we send him our very best wishes for a quick and successful rehab.

“Andrew is a young man with a big future ahead of him and I’m sure he’ll be in contention again in four years’ time.

“As always in rugby, when there’s an injury there’s an opportunity for someone else. I have been very pleased to see the way Kyle has responded to initially being left out of the touring party.

“He’s showed some excellent form of late and I hope he continues to stick two fingers up to me about leaving him out in the first place.”

The Lions are scheduled to assemble in Jersey on Sunday, June 13th to begin preparations for a match against Japan on June 26th at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Gatland’s men will then fly to South Africa where, following a series of warm-up matches, they are due to play Tests against the Springboks on July 24th in Cape Town and July 31st and August 7th in Johannesburg.