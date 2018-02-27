Chris Farrell set to miss remainder of Six Nations

Irish and Munster centre suffered a training ground injury on Tuesday at the Aviva

Eamon Donoghue

Ireland look to be without Chris Farrell for the rest of the Six Nations. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ireland look to be without Chris Farrell for the rest of the Six Nations. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Ireland are set to be without Chris Farrell for the remainder of the Six Nations after he suffered ligament damage to his knee in training on Tuesday.

The Munster centre - man of the match in Ireland’s win over Wales last weekend - received treatment on the field after twisting his knee in the turf.

Just three days after making his Six Nations debut last Saturday, the 24 year-old looked to be in considerable pain towards the end of the session, but rejoined the final huddle after treatment.

“He jumped back into the huddle and was described as Lazarus by the lads,” laughed Schmidt, prior to realising the extent of the injury. “He just got his foot caught and twisted and fell and then got a bit of a fright. He certainly was jogging around. I’ve just come from chatting to him and he says he is absolutely fine. We don’t suspect that there’s any issue there.”

Farrell was sent for a precautionary scan this afternoon which indicated some ligament damage had occurred and he will now see a specialist. The IRFU have said that he “is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the Six Nations.”

Ireland are already without the injured Jared Payne for the tournament, and Robbie Henshaw’s Six Nations was also cut short through a shoulder injury sustained during the win against Italy. Garry Ringrose however returned to action for Leinster last weekend and if he gets through Saturday’s Pro14 clash with Scarlets he will come back into contention for the Scotland match on March 10th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.