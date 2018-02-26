Ireland’s Jamie Heaslip announces retirement from rugby

Ireland and Leinster number eight Jamie Heaslip has announced his retirement from rugby on medical advice.

The 34-year-old picked up 100 Test match caps - 95 for Ireland and five for the Lions, and started all three Tests on the 2009 tour of South Africa.

He was an integral part of Ireland’s Grand Slam winning side of 2009, as well as the Six Nations Championship winning sides of 2014 and 2015.

Heaslip’s last appearance came in Ireland’s 22-9 defeat to Wales in the 2017 Six Nations, before he suffered a season-ending injury in the build-up to the final fixture against England, which was won 13-9 in his absence.

That injury ruled him out for the season and despite intensive rehabilitation it has forced him to call time on his career.

Heaslip made 229 appearances for Leinster following his provincial debut against Neath Swansea Ospreys in 2005.

He helped the province to the Heineken Cup in 2009, 2011 and 2012, as well as three domestic league titles (2008, 2013, 2014) and a Challenge Cup (2013).

In a statement released by Leinster rugby, he said: “A lot of players unfortunately don’t get the opportunity to bow out on their own terms but thankfully having taken my time and after medical advice and consultation with my wife and close family, I have taken this decision with my future well-being in mind.

Jamie Heaslip celebrates Leinster’s Heineken Cup victory in 2012. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“Since my rugby journey began pulling on a jersey in Naas, to Newbridge College and Dublin University, all I’ve ever wanted was to represent Leinster but I’ve been lucky enough to exceed even my own wildest dreams with a career that I am hugely proud of with Leinster, Ireland and with the British & Irish Lions.

“Playing in the blue, green and red jersey gave me some unbelievable moments, but running out in the white of Trinity in College Park or out of the RDS tunnel and into the Leinster lunatics in the Laighin Pit are memories that are just as precious to me and ones that I will miss dearly.

“I have always said that rugby is just one side to me and that there are other avenues that I am keen to explore and that opportunity has come earlier than I would have liked but I feel that I am in a good place to take that next step.

Jamie Heaslip played all three Tests on the 2009 Lions tour of South Africa. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“There are too many coaches, team mates, players and people for me to mention right now but you have all played a part in my journey and I am grateful for the part played.

“I would like to thank most sincerely the doctors, the physios and the S&C team in Leinster Rugby and the IRFU for their help throughout my career but in particular over the last 12 months. No stone was left unturned by them, or I, as we sought a way back.

“To my wife Sheena, to my parents, my family and friends, thank you for your love and support.

“Finally, to the Leinster, Ireland and Lions supporters. We’ve enjoyed some incredible highs together, and indeed some lows, but it was an honour to represent you all and I hope that I have left all three jerseys in a better place.”

Heaslip was nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award in 2009, and again as recently at 2016. His try against Italy in the 2016 Six Nations was named World Rugby’s try of the year.

On Heaslip’s retirement, Leinster coach and former team mate Leo Cullen said: “We are all saddened by the news that Jamie is retiring from the game after sustaining an injury before the Ireland against England game last March.

“What separated Jamie was his attention to detail, his desire to continuously improve, his work rate and his fierce competitive instincts when he was on the field. Jamie wanted to win and that meant the standard of what his team mates was delivering had to get better also.

“His durability over the course of a long career was testament to how he lived his life as a professional athlete, and he managed to squeeze an incredible amount into the time he had as a rugby player.”