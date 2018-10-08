Brive’s Stuart Olding sent off for dangerous tackle

Stuart Olding received a red card for a dangerous tackle after just 12 minutes of Brive’s ProD2 clash with Soyaux Angoulême on Sunday.

The former Ulster player started the match at outhalf, and made the reckless tackle on his opposite number 10. Nevertheless, Brive eventually ran out 31-18 winners.

12' Olding ❌



Méritait-il un carton rouge ?



Le film du match 👉 https://t.co/HA3XUj8sj7 pic.twitter.com/vbiE11G3c7 — RUGBYRAMA (@RugbyramaFR) October 7, 2018

Brive, who are coached by former Ulster, Ireland and Lions secondrow Jeremy Davidson, are currently second in the D2 standings, after five wins, one defeat and one draw. Olding has made an impressive start to the season, running the game from outhalf according to newspaper reports in a 36-14 victory over Aurillac in the previous round.

The 25-year-old, along with his former provincial and international teammate Paddy Jackson (26), had their Ulster contracts, which were due to run until June 2019, revoked last April after a review conducted by the IRFU and Ulster following the Belfast rape trial verdict on March 28th.

Both men were acquitted of raping the same woman in June 2016 with Jackson also cleared of sexual assault. Two of their friends, who faced related charges, were also found not guilty.