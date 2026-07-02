Leinster confirm return of Joey Carbery to ranks

Leinster have officially confirmed the signing of Ireland international Joey Carbery, who returns to the province from Bordeaux-Bègles via Munster ahead of the new season.

A graduate of the Leinster Academy, Carbery scored 101 points in 37 appearances during his first spell at the province and was named the Leinster Young Player of the Year as well as the Pro12 Young Player of the Season at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

After helping Leinster to a Pro14 and Champions Cup double in 2018, Carbery left to join Munster, where he won the United Rugby Championship title in 2023.

The 30-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Union Bordeaux Bègles, where he helped the French side to back-to-back Champions Cup titles.

Leinster Rugby head coach Leo Cullen said: “We are delighted to welcome Joey back. Joey and his family have been huge contributors to the province over many years, and it certainly feels like a homecoming for [him].

“He has gained plenty of valuable experience over the last number of years and we are all keen to learn from each other over the coming months as we look to compete in a new season.”

Carbery said: “I am delighted to be returning home to Leinster, thrilled to be joining in with Leo and the lads. There are some familiar faces and loads of new ones to get to know. I am working hard now to get myself fit and ready and contribute to the team as soon as possible.”

The outhalf is currently rehabbing a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in February while playing for Bordeaux against Castres Olympique.