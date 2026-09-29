Connacht’s forward power to be strengthened with return of Irish internationals

Connacht will welcome back some of their seven-strong contingent who were part of Ireland’s summer tour of Australia and New Zealand for next Friday’s URC game away to Benetton.

The expectation is that most and possibly all of the five forwards who were in Andy Farrell’s squad will make their seasonal reappearance in Treviso at the Stadio Monigo on Friday (kick-off 8.45pm local time/7.45pm Irish).

Darragh Murray did not actually feature in any of the games against Australia, Japan and New Zealand, while Cian Prendergast, Billy Bohan and Sam Illo made their sole appearance of the tour in the second of those games. Sean Jansen also made his Test debut in that 36-20 win over Japan and was a replacement against New Zealand.

Scrumhalf Ben Murphy has been sidelined for a few weeks with an ankle ligament injury, while it seems unlikely that Bundee Aki will be back in the mix after playing in all three summer Tests as an impact replacement, whatever about new signing Ciarán Frawley, who also played in all three and started against Japan.

“We have a number of internationals back this week,” confirmed Connacht’s lineout and maul coach John Muldoon. “We had a lot of players travelling [with Ireland] and I’m glad to say that we’ll have a few of the internationals back. They’ve been training well, chomping at the bit for the last couple of weeks and it’s great to have them back into the squad.

“They’re going to add a lot to us but there was a lot of good performances at the weekend as well. Some of the lads will come back in and start and some of the lads will start off the bench. So, it’s great to have them back.

“We’ve got to make sure that they’re ready as well. That’s part of it, while we’re bringing experienced players back in, they also haven’t played any minutes yet as well. So it’s a balancing act, isn’t it?”

Connacht could have done with such heft and forward firepower in their first URC game of the season at home to Stormers last Friday when the concession of a try in the game’s last play denied them even a bonus point in a 29-15 defeat.

“Obviously it’s frustrating but we’ve known this for a long time. We know that this is how it is.

“You look around other competitions, you see players playing in different competitions, but we know this is IRFU policy. We’ve known this for months so it’s not as if it’s new to us.

Connacht lineout and maul coach John Muldoon says team must improve on turnovers. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“We had enough players on the team, senior players and experienced players, to be able to come out and get a result. If we’re sitting here with a different result, would we be talking about this? So that’s the other side of it. I know obviously all four provinces lost but we’ve known long enough that this is happening.”

Connacht lost seven of their first nine URC games last season before a storming run of eight wins in their last nine earned them eighth place, just two above Ulster. But they don’t want to be playing catch-up like that again and last Friday’s loss adds to the need for a win on Friday against a Benetton side which will want to atone for an opening draw at home to the Dragons.

“You look at the Treviso squad and it’s just full of internationals,” said Muldoon. “I presented [to the squad] this morning, I said basically we’re playing the Italy team. It’s an international match without the jersey really. So, we’ve got to be ready for that. We’ve got to take a big step forward again.

“Many parts of our game went well the other night. Obviously, there was a couple that didn’t so we need to make sure that we bring up those parts of our game and some of our shape quality, looking after the ball. That’s a key priority for us.

“We need to jump forward and we can’t be licking our wounds too long. The best thing about pro sport is we’ve got a quick week to get over it very quickly.”

Expanding on Connacht’s need to protect the ball better, Muldoon admitted: “We give away too many opportunities. We had 15 turnovers at the weekend. So we’ve got to be better there, as 15 turnovers allowed a lot of scrums.

“They [Stormers] got a bit of dominance around the scrum, which gave them field position, which gave them territory, which gave them maul attack, which put us under pressure. So if we look after the ball better, I think we’ll get some better outcomes.”

Murphy sustained his injury in last Friday’s game and “will be out for a few weeks”. But despite also appearing in a little discomfort towards the end of that game, Caolin Blade trained fully on their Monday afternoon session and the fit-again Colm O’Reilly has also been training for the past two weeks.

“And then we’ve young Albert Linder, who played last season in Montpellier,” added Muldoon in reference to their German-born 20-year-old academy scrumhalf.

“Albert’s been training all season and Colm’s been back. He had an injury a couple of weeks ago, but he’s been back for the last two or three weeks and trained fully, so there shouldn’t be any issues there.”