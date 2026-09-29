Leinster putting great emphasis on attack this season, says Tyler Bleyendaal

Tyler Bleyendaal believes Leinster’s attack will only improve after the province placed greater emphasis on that aspect of their game for this season.

Evidence of that work was on show against the Lions at Ellis Park last Saturday, where scrumhalf Fintan Gunne scored a hat-trick to give Leinster a half-time lead. Despite eventually losing 27-26, they left Johannesburg with two points.

Bleyendaal is all too aware of the ongoing debate surrounding Leinster’s balance between defence and attack since Jacques Nienaber arrived three years ago.

“We’re looking to evolve it,” said the Kiwi. “I probably don’t agree with a lot of the narrative around that with Jacques because he’s a world-class defence coach and we commit a lot of time to it, but I don’t feel like we neglect the attack side.

“We have to work hard at it, and we have to make sure the time we put into it is quality time. So we’re trying to evolve. We’re trying to get better. The game’s evolving; the attack has to evolve now.

“We found good space to attack at times, we’re still trying to play at a good pace, [use our] physicality and improve our skill sets. We saw that at times and we saw a few inaccuracies too, which we’ll try and improve on. A pretty positive start, but not one we’re going to be satisfied with yet.

“Defence is almost more structured than attack at times, so you have to work out how to break that down. We’re enjoying that process. It’s definitely not the end product, but we’ve made good strides, and we’ll continue.”

Joey Carbery and assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal in training. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The impact of Leinster’s younger players has been another positive. Bleyendaal has been particularly impressed with the halfback pairing of Gunne and Caspar Gabriel, who have made an impact both in preseason and the opening URC fixture.

“They’ve brought a lot of energy, and maybe a bit of rawness or roughness around the edge, but they’re committing to everything, and they’ve had a good preseason,” he said.

“It’s exciting to see them play in a competitive match in probably some of the toughest conditions that you can get, especially for a round one match.

“Plenty of positives, but overall we’re pretty disappointed not to get the result. We put ourselves in a great position, and we’ll take some good learnings from that.”

Gabriel emerged with particular credit. The 20-year-old made his full debut at outhalf and impressed for the 50 minutes he was on the pitch.

With Harry Byrne unavailable after suffering concussion as a replacement against the Lions – Max Deegan is also stood down for the same issue – Gabriel is expected to start against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

“Caspar has just been himself,” said Bleyendaal. “He’s not trying to imitate anyone’s style or way of behaving. He brings his own personality to it, which is different from some of the other lads, but his workrate’s exceptional.

“He’s a pretty creative player too, with a really great skillset, kicking and passing. We saw some of his running game. A lot of his growth has come around that leadership. He’s had a lot of opportunities. So, just having to build a week or organise the team and the training, he’s had good growth.”

Leinster will need cover at outhalf, but Bleyendaal stressed that the province has plenty of options. “It always has to be an element of versatility, or it’s the next man up, or someone might play or cover 10 as a position. Caspar’s going well. We’re very confident in him, and whoever wants to or needs to back him up will do a great job.”

Joey Carbery is not yet ready to return, but after completing his ACL rehabilitation and a month of training, Bleyendaal is hopeful the former Munster outhalf will soon be available. The pair played together at Munster between 2018 and 2020, before Bleyendaal was forced to retire through injury.

“There’s a level of familiarity, but also like a completely fresh relationship, almost,” he said. “I’m really impressed at the way he’s come back. He looks sharp and he’s had new experiences in the Top 14, which will be valuable for him.

“Hopefully we all learn from him but, physically, mentally, he’s come back really fresh. He’s still going to have to find his way into the squad and how we do things, and what the gap is between where he was at Bordeaux and what we do here. But I’ve been impressed.”