Marine Le Pen ally Jordan Bardella takes legal action over anti-Semitism allegations

Marine Le Pen and National Rally have closed ranks behind her running mate Jordan Bardella in next year’s presidential election. Photograph: Jean-Francois Badias/AP

Marine Le Pen’s top lieutenant is taking legal action against a French news outlet that alleged he wrote anti-Semitic messages as a teenager, in a widening scandal engulfing the far-right party months before the presidential election.

Jordan Bardella (31), leader of the National Rally party, was topping opinion polls as a potential presidential candidate until Le Pen was cleared to stand after her own legal setbacks this summer.

On Monday, online investigative outlet Mediapart published an article alleging that Bardella expressed deeply anti-Semitic views in private messages sent between 2013 and 2015, starting when he was 17.

The party founded by Le Pen’s late father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was convicted of hate crimes after downplaying the Holocaust, has spent years trying to shed its xenophobic image and recast itself as a supporter of Israel and defender of France’s Jewish community.

Mediapart did not publish Bardella’s alleged messages but quoted extracts such as: “All the banks are owned by Jews”, “the Jew must dominate other people, squash them or steal from them”, and warned against “a new world order dominated by Israel”.

They include Bardella sharing a video speculating that Israel’s secret services may have been behind the September 11th attacks in 2001.

The investigative outlet said it had reviewed dozens of private written messages it corroborated with current or former party members of what was then called the Front National. Bardella was inspired by the ideas of Alain Soral, a far-right essayist convicted of anti-Semitism and racial slurs, the article alleged, citing peers.

Bardella has dismissed the report as fabrication aimed at destabilising the looming election campaign. He insisted he was not anti-Semitic. On Tuesday, he said his lawyer had filed a defamation complaint against Mediapart.

“These statements are completely delusional. They are not mine,” Bardella told CNews TV on Monday evening. “I evidently contest them ... I think we’re facing something extremely well organised, which has certainly been orchestrated for several months.”

Bardella and Le Pen appeared side by side in parliament on Tuesday, applauded by party members in a show of support.

“This is an operation to destabilise the presidential campaign that aims to assassinate me politically,” he said.

Le Pen said: “Our adversaries will do everything – even the lowest blows – to counter our momentum.” She added that she had “absolute confidence” in Bardella.

The backlash around Bardella threatens to overshadow a campaign getting under way as the RN rides high in opinion polls. The party on Sunday for the first time got enough members elected to the Senate to form a group in the upper house.

Le Pen has consistently polled as the favourite to win, or at least reach the first round of the April presidential election, while there is still a lot of uncertainty over who would face her as an opponent in the May run-off.

Bardella is also an extremely popular figure, who has appealed to younger far-right voters in France and offered the party a new, untainted image away from the Le Pen family. In the event of a Le Pen victory next year, Bardella is billed to be her prime minister, and the pair are running on a joint ticket.

Mediapart, which has a long record of political investigations in France, said it stood by its story and was ready to produce the documents – emails or text messages – that it had authenticated, either to lawyers or to the public.

“If the seriousness of our work continues to be called into question ... we will publish the documents,” Mediapart journalist Antton Rouget, one of the authors of the report, told RMC radio on Tuesday. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026