Munster’s Oli Jager retires ‘with immediate effect’ on medical grounds

Munster prop Oli Jager has retired from professional rugby “with immediate effect” due to medical advice.

Confirming the news on Saturday afternoon, a statement issued by Munster Rugby quoted the 30-year-old as saying: “It is with a very heavy heart that I share that I have been advised to medically retire from rugby.”

Jager joined Munster from New Zealand side the Crusaders towards the end of 2023, making his debut for the province in a URC win over Glasgow Warriors that December.

He represented Munster on 35 occasions, his last match for Clayton McMillan’s side coming in their URC win over Ulster at Thomond Park in April.

Jager was also once capped for Ireland, coming off the bench against Wales in the 2024 Six Nations, and he was subsequently included in the Ireland touring squad for that summer’s trip to South Africa.

“Playing professional rugby for the last 10 years has been nothing short of a privilege,” Jager added in the statement.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey – my coaches, team-mates, medical and rugby staff, supporters, friends, and family. Each of you has helped shape me not only as a player, but as a person.

“While this chapter comes to an end, I look back with immense pride and gratitude for the experiences, memories, and relationships the game has given me.

“Who knows what the next chapter holds, but I’m excited to see what it has in store.”

McMillan commended Jager, describing him as “a hugely respected and popular member of our squad”, adding: “He can take great pride in everything he has achieved in the game.”

“He has made a big contribution to Munster Rugby as a player and a person, and is extremely highly-regarded by team-mates, staff and supporters alike,” the head coach said.

“It’s every player’s dream to represent their country and to have earned a cap with Ireland is something I’m sure he will look back on very fondly.

“I know he will enjoy great success with whatever he chooses to do next in life and we wish him and his family the very best.”