Leo Cullen will leave Leinster head coach role at the end of next season

Leinster’s Leo Cullen will step away from his role at the end of his contract following the conclusion of the 2026/27 season.

Cullen will depart after 12 years in the job, having won a Champions Cup in 2018 and six URC titles.

“By the end of next season, in 2027, I will have been in my current job for 12 years. It’ll also be 32 years since I first represented Leinster as a Schools player! So, I think the timing will be right for me to move on to a new challenge,” Cullen said.

“I managed 10 years as a player on different Leinster teams before moving to Leicester in 2005 and then returning to Leinster in 2007 to go on to experience some of the most amazing days imaginable.

“As many of you will know, I’m committed to Leinster up until the end of next season, and I intend to honour my contract, as I always have done.

“We’re moving back to Laya Arena at the start of next season, and we can’t wait for that homecoming. We also have players leaving Leinster and other players who’ll potentially be coming in. So, I think it’s good to have continuity and certainty heading into the summer.”

After retiring from playing in 2014, Cullen remained at Leinster as a forwards coach. He then became head coach in 2015. He became the first person to win the top European Rugby trophy as a player and a coach, when his Leinster side defeating Racing 92 in the Champions Cup final in May 2018, having already won it three times as a player.

“Leinster Rugby, in collaboration with the IRFU, will immediately begin a formal recruitment process to ensure that the best possible candidate is secured for the position,” Leinster said about their search for his successor.