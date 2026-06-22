Former US soldier accused of murdering Kerry farmer Michael Gaine to go on trial next year

Michael Kelley (54) at Tralee Courthouse in Co Kerry, where he was charged with the murder of Kerry farmer Michael Gaine. Photograph: PA

The trial of a former US soldier accused of murdering Co Kerry sheep farmer Michael Gaine is due to be heard in January.

Lawyers for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told Judge Paul McDermott that 191 witnesses were due to give evidence at the trial of Michael Kelley, which could take between eight and nine weeks.

Kelley (54), from Maine in the United States, was arrested last February almost a year after the Kenmare farmer went missing.

He is charged with the murder of Gaine at Carrig East, Kenmare, between March 20th and March 21st, 2025.

On Monday, he appeared before the Criminal Court of Justice in Dublin via video-link from prison.

The judge said he could not assign a case of such length to be heard in Cork, so he scheduled it for hearing in Dublin.

Kelley served in the US army in the early 1990s and later worked in a number of jobs in Maine before coming to Ireland in 2017. He applied for asylum on arrival at Dublin Airport and was accommodated by the International Protection Accommodation Service at a centre in Killarney for a number of months.