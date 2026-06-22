Man due in court in connection with Robbie Lawlor killing

Gardaí have arrested a man in Dublin on foot of a warrant to extradite him to Northern Ireland to be charged in connection with the investigation into the murder of Robbie Lawlor.

Officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI)’s extradition team said he was due to appear before the High Court on Monday afternoon.

The GNBCI has been involved in a joint investigation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) into the murder of Robbie Lawlor on April 4th, 2020.

“The male is currently detained and will appear before the High Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice” on Monday, they said in a statement.