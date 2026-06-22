All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw live updates: Eight teams await their fate

The “old empire struck back” at the weekend, wrote Gordon Manning, as Kerry and Dublin put themselves in today’s draw with impressive wins over Armagh and Donegal respectively. They can’t meet each other, but none of the 2A winners will fancy meeting them in Croke Park. These matches take place next weekend, with two on Saturday and two on Sunday. No rest for the wicked.

[ Dublin and Kerry reassert old order to march into All-Ireland quarter-finalsOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland quarter-final draw, which takes place at 8.30am. There are fewer permutations to work out for this one, with only eight teams left, with the main one being that the four Round 2A winners separated in the pots from four Round 3 winners in the All-Ireland series.

Pot 1: Louth, Cork, Galway, Tyrone

Pot 2: Kerry, Dublin, Monaghan, Mayo

The draw will avoid repeat pairings from the provincial finals and games played earlier in the All-Ireland series, ruling out three potential matchups.

Cork know they cannot be drawn against Kerry having fallen to Jack O’Connor’s side in the Munster final, Louth will avoid a repeat meeting with Dublin given they met in Round 1, and Tyrone will not be drawn against Mayo having already triumphed over Andy Moran’s side in Round 2A to seal their quarter-final berth.