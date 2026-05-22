Ulster’s Ward and Baloucoune offer inspiration, but key to victory rests with someone else

Amid justifiable concern surrounding absentees – with Messrs McCloskey, Stockdale and Henderson chief among them – Friday night brings a tantalising prospect for Ulster. For just the fifth time this season, they will pair Robert Baloucoune and Zac Ward on opposite wings as part of the same starting line-up.

Plenty of the preview analysis of the Challenge Cup final focuses on Montpellier’s pack and set-piece. To get around them, Ulster have one of the breakout stars of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign alongside this season’s standout wide man in the URC.

Ulster have, for a long time now, been a factory of quality outside backs. Two such players could form a telling combination in pursuit of a first trophy since 2006.

Statistically, Ward had the best year among Ulster’s battery of wingers. He leads the URC for metres gained (1,109), line breaks (29), defenders beaten (61) and is second for tries scored (11). He is sixth for carries over the gainline (81).

Pairing him with Baloucoune is a move that should excite fans. Which is no slight on Jacob Stockdale or Werner Kok, both of whom have had strong campaigns. Kok has made public his desire to stay at Ulster once his contract expires after Friday’s game. For their part, plenty of Ulster fans have voiced their displeasure that his wish was not granted.

Baloucoune has yet to play for Ulster since his stellar Six Nations – an elbow injury in the final game against Scotland delaying his return to a white jersey. During that campaign, he led Irish players for line breaks (eight), was joint second for try involvements (four) and made the third most metres of anyone in green (174). He also beat the third-most defenders (12).

Last time we faced Montpellier 👊 pic.twitter.com/saqEYZJCeV — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) May 21, 2026

As we saw with Ireland, Baloucoune offers top-end pace, strong aerial work and elite finishing. Ward is no slouch either, showing off his speed during a foot race with Glasgow’s Kyle Rowe last week. He is more of a combative player and can fight through contact as well as going around it, which is likely a nod to his background as a backrow. In theory, the two complement each other nicely.

This is especially the case when you look at Ulster’s style of play. Attack coach Mark Sexton clearly prioritises a possession game, which can offer more opportunities to dangerous wide men. When it goes wrong, high turnover counts and inefficiency inside the 22 has cost Ulster in important fixtures. Frustrating defeats to the Scarlets, Connacht and Ospreys saw them miss out on a top-eight spot.

Ulster fans will be hoping Robert Baloucoune can reproduce the form that made him such a hit for Ireland in the Six Nations. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ulster were fourth of 16 URC teams for total carries, fourth for metres gained, third for defenders beaten and fifth for both tries and points scored. By contrast, they kicked the least often of any team in the league this year. They want the ball and have the ability to do plenty with it.

Of course, to get possession out wide in advantageous positions, Ulster will need something approaching parity up front. Montpellier have a strong pack but the northern province did overcome a set of powerful forwards in the semi-final when beating Exeter. Their top-performing forward carriers that day – Juarno Augustus (53 metres made), Tom Stewart (40m) and Tom O’Toole (three defenders beaten) – are all in action on Friday.

For all the talk of wide threats and a stronger pack, there is an argument that Ulster’s most important player is wearing number nine. Despite the team kicking the least of all URC teams, Nathan Doak leads individual players for kicks in play. Of 373 Ulster kicks this season, he has been responsible for 147.

He also leads the league in try assists with 11. More often than not, Doak dictates both where Ulster play and what options they take when in favourable positions. Against a side expected to bring plenty of power and set-piece dominance, he will play a significant role in forcing those threats away from Ulster’s line.

As for Montpellier, they have been out of Irish audiences’ sights after missing out on this year’s Champions Cup – their Challenge Cup victory over Connacht being an exception.

That lack of familiarity should not hide their quality. In this year’s Top 14, Montpellier have conceded the fewest points while scoring the third most. An effective combination has them second in the league.

They are happier to kick than Ulster are, but the French team also enjoy holding on to the ball. They have the third-highest percentage for possession among French sides (52.9 per cent) to go with the third-best territory figure (51.8 per cent). Crucially, they are a disciplined outfit, receiving the second fewest yellow-cards total in the Top 14.

Territory, set-piece and discipline. An effective trifecta in knock-out rugby.