Cancelled refugee accommodation centre dispute may be heard next year

The Four Courts. A Commercial Court hearing of a dispute about a cancelled international protection applicants accommodation centre in south city Dublin may take place at the beginning of next year, a judge said.

A Commercial Court hearing of a dispute about a cancelled international protection applicants accommodation centre in south city Dublin may take place at the beginning of next year, a judge said.

Judge Eileen Roberts said there was availability for a hearing date in January or February next and she would put a “provisional note” on the case for it.

However, she did not wish to definitely give it that date for then and would adjourn it to October for the court to be informed whether it was fully ready in terms of discovery and other matters.

The case is being brought by Civic Projects One Partnership LP, acting through its general partner Civic Projects One Holdings Ltd, over the repudiation by the State of a contract to convert a four-storey office building at Fumbally Square, Dublin 8, and an enclosed courtyard building at Fumbally Court into a 484-person accommodation centre.

Civic Projects is the successor in title to BCP Management DAC, acting as manager and on behalf of BCP Investment Fund and acting solely in respect of its sub-fund BCP Real Estate Value Add Fund (REVAF).

The dispute relates to contracts originally entered into by REVAF with the Minister for Children, Disability and Equality who had responsibility for migrants arriving here before that role was taken over by the Minister for Justice in May of last year. The Civic Projects case is against both ministers.

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Civic Projects estimated a €44 million income over two years – with an option to extend for two more years – from payments by the State for the facility. It says it has incurred €9 million in completing works to make it ready to receive occupants.

On Monday, Stephen Byrne, barrister for Civic Projects, asked the judge for a date for the hearing in January or February as he did not believe there was a concern from the parties that discovery will not be made in time for the hearing.

He said his client’s claim exceeds €30 million and it is incurring interest costs on loans of some €150,000 per month.

The judge adjourned it to October 5th.