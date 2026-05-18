Leinster’s Tommy O’Brien in doubt for Champions Cup final

Leinster's Tommy O'Brien was withdrawn ahead of Saturday's URC fixture against the Ospreys. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Tommy O’Brien is Leinster’s main injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Bordeaux-Bègles on Saturday (2.45pm Irish time).

The winger was a late withdrawal from the weekend’s URC clash against the Ospreys, replaced by James Lowe in the starting line-up.

Lowe, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour, Alex Usanov and Jack Conan came through the match without aggravating existing injuries, while Harry Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park were withdrawn at half-time.

“Tommy O’Brien is due to be further assessed after withdrawing from Saturday’s matchday squad and a decision on his availability will be made later in the week,” a statement from Leinster Rugby on Monday read.

It added the same is also the case for Brian Deeny, Joshua Kenny and Paddy McCarthy.

Hugh Cooney, a late call up to the bench against the Ospreys, suffered a knee injury to end his season.

The province offered no further updates on Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, Will Connors, RG Snyman and Charlie Tector.

Meanwhile, there will be no follow-up from the URC following an allegation made by Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron that he was spat at during their win over the Lions on Saturday.

The game was held up for several minutes as match officials investigated the alleged incident. They were unable to find evidence, with referee Andrea Piardi stating the matter would be further examined after the game.

A subsequent synopsis from citing commissioner Eugene Ryan stated: “Having examined all available camera angles, the video footage was inconclusive and there was no clear and obvious unsportsmanlike conduct by Lions No 6 [Sibabalwe Mahashe].”

It added: “The audio statement by No 16 [Barron] of Munster is clear and he states that No 6 of Lions spat into his mouth but the audio statement from No 6 Lions contradicts this and he states that he had trouble with his gum shield after the upright contact before the ruck. He categorically denied the accusation of spitting.”

“As such, no citing is feasible in this case.”

Munster didn’t pursue the issue after the game and didn’t petition for a citing.