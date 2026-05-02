Ulster boss the Chiefs to make it to the Challenge Cup final in Bilbao

Juarno Augustus celebrates scoring Ulster's first try of the game with Zac Ward during the Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter Chiefs at the Affidea Stadium in Belfast. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Challenge Cup semi-final: Ulster 29 Exeter Chiefs 12

Ulster booked their place in the Challenge Cup final in Bilbao with an emphatic win over the Exeter Chiefs in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Richie Murphy’s side outscored their opponents by four tries to two to book their first European final since 2012 and are only 80 minutes away from potentially ending their 20-year trophy drought.

Exeter dominated the early exchanges but every time they threatened to turn territory and possession into points their handling let them down.

Exeter had the first chance of the game on six minutes as scrumhalf Steve Varney tidied up a loose ball outside his own 22 and went on a mazy run. He offloaded to Ross Vintcent and the Chiefs’ number eight galloped to the Ulster 22, but without support Nathan Doak was able to win a turnover.

Ulster missed a chance to opening the scoring three minutes later as Doak’s long-range penalty drifted wide.

The home side thought they had broken the deadlock on 15 minutes when after a number of phases on the Exeter line the ball was spun wide and fullback Mike Lowry went over for a try. But the TMO ruled the score out for a neck roll in the build-up be Cormac Izuchukwu.

Exeter centre Henry Slade was off-target with his first attempt off the kicking tee after the visitors forced a penalty at the scrum.

Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey is tackled by Henry Slade and Tom Hooper of Exeter. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The deadlock was finally broken on 27 minutes as Ulster number eight Juarno Augustus scored from close range. The home side forced a penalty in the shadow of the Chiefs posts and turned down an easy three points to take a quick tap. After a series of phases and with a penalty advantage coming the South African barged over with Doak adding the conversion.

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale was yellow-carded on 30 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and the Chiefs immediately made their numerical advantage count.

They worked the ball across the field and Vintcent went over from close range with Slade tying the score with the conversion.

Ulster went into half-time with a three-point lead as Doak was successful with a penalty with the final kick of the first 40 minutes.

Exeter wasted the first opportunity after the restart when they turned down a penalty opportunity to kick a goal and went to the corner but Ulster stole the lineout.

Ulster extended their lead on 47 minutes with a try from outhalf Jack Murphy.

Ulster kicked a penalty to touch, the lineout was secured and the pack rumbled forward before the ball was moved across the pitch and Murphy dotted down in the corner. Doak added the extra two points from a difficult angle.

Ulster's Cormac Izuchukwu celebrates at the final whistle. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Exeter should have had their second try on 50 minutes after Campbell Ridl cut open the Ulster defence and galloped into the 22, but fullback Ben Hammersley couldn’t take the scoring pass.

Ulster were denied a third try on 57 minutes. From a scrum Augustus picked up at the base and drove for the line and when he was stopped short the ball was quickly recycled. The forwards drove over the line but the referee couldn’t see a grounding among the pile of bodies.

However Exeter’s reprieve was short-lived as from the drop out Ulster attacked at pace. The ball was quickly recycled and moved to the right wing where Doak fed flanker David McCann to crash over from close range for an unconverted try.

Hooker Tom Stwart got Ulster’s fourth try on 65 minutes. The home side kicked a penalty to touch and from the lineout the pack set up a powerful driving maul and the Ireland hooker was propelled over, with Doak adding the conversion.

Hammersley was sinbinned on 73 minutes for stopping an Ulster attack with a deliberate knock on. Ulster kicked to the corner and the forwards powered towards the line. But Exeter were able to turn the ball over and Ridl led a counterattack when he caught his own chip and raced into the opposition 22, but due to a lack of support was turned over.

Exeter finished the game with a late consolation try. Following a series of penalties in the Ulster 22 the ball was moved wide and Ridl squeezed over for an unconverted score.

ULSTER: M Lowry; Z Ward, J Postlethwaite, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Murphy, N Doak; S Crean, T Stewart, T O’Toole; I Henderson (capt), C Izuchukwu; D McCann, N Timoney, J Augustus.

Replacements: E McIlroy for Stockdale (41 mins); E O’Sullivan for Crean, C Irvine for Henderson, B Ward for Augustus (al 63); T McAllister for O’Toole, J Flannery for Murphy (both 68); J McCormick for Stewart (69), C McKee for McCloskey (71).

EXETER CHIEFS: B Hammersley; C Ridl, H Slade, L Ikitau, I Feyi-Waboso; H Skinner, S Varney; S Sio, M Norey, B Tchumbadze; D Jenkins (capt), A Zambonin; T Hooper, C Tshiunza, R Vintcent.

Replacements: W Haydon-Wood for Feyi-Waboso (30 mins); J Dweba for Norey, E Burger for Sio, J Iosefa-Scott for Tchumbadze (all 53); R Tuima for Zambonin (63).

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra).