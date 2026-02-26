Leinster get double boost as Robbie Henshaw and Jimmy O’Brien return for Cardiff trip

Robbie Henshaw and Jimmy O'Brien return to the Leinster starting line-up for the trip to Cardiff on Friday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Leinster have received a double boost as Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and Jimmy O’Brien return to the starting line-up for the first time since the Champions Cup game against Bayonne in January for Friday night’s URC trip to take on Cardiff at the Arms Park (7pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Henshaw suffered a knee injury and O’Brien damaged a hamstring in Leinster’s 22-13 win at the Stade Jean Dauger on January 17th. Their return to action could also see them come into consideration for Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the final two Six Nations games at home to Wales and Scotland.

O’Brien will start at fullback, with Henshaw starting at inside centre alongside Rieko Ioane. Joshua Kenny and Ruben Moloney have been named on the wings, while Harry Byrne and Fintan Gunne are the halfback pairing.

Max Deegan will captain the side on his 150th appearance for the province and forms a backrow with openside Scott Penny and number eight James Culhane.

Academy secondrow Alan Spicer partners Brian Deeny in the engine room, while Jerry Cahir and Andrew Sparrow pack down either side of John McKee in an unchanged frontrow.

Rabah Slimani returns to the matchday 23 for the first time since before Christmas, with Gus McCarthy and Alex Usanov also offering frontrow cover on the bench. RG Snyman and Josh Ericson complete the forward replacements, while Luke McGrath, Charlie Tector and Andrew Osborne will provide cover for the backline.

LEINSTER (v Cardiff): Jimmy O’Brien; Joshua Kenny, Rieko Ioane, Robbie Henshaw, Ruben Moloney; Harry Byrne, Fintan Gunne; Jerry Cahir, John McKee, Andrew Sparrow; Alan Spicer, Brian Deeny; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, James Culhane.

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Alex Usanov, Rabah Slimani, RG Snyman, Josh Ericson, Luke McGrath, Charlie Tector, Andrew Osborne.