One of these days, Ireland’s corporate tax bonanza is going to end. Let’s hope this happens gradually, rather than suddenly. And that Ireland might get a year or two more out of it. Either way it would be better to be ready – but there is little sign that this is likely. Across the Government and Opposition, corporation tax coming in ahead of schedule again this year will merely be seen as another sign to call for extra spending.

The threats are mounting. Ireland faces what might be termed the problem of success – the amounts being collected here are now so large that other countries are looking at our tax pile jealously.

The call by France’s minister for finance, Roland Lescure, in an interview with The Irish Times for Ireland’s large corporate tax revenues to be “redistributed” more fairly across Europe is the latest sign of this. Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump repeated last week in Ireland that the US was being “fleeced” by Ireland, with pharma companies based in the Republic exporting back to the US and paying tax here.

As one senior Irish multinational adviser put it, this is a “nice problem to have.” But a strategy is needed. The French intervention signals support in some big EU capitals for measures to get the big digital multinationals to pay more tax in the countries where they do business, rather than in states such as Ireland where they have their European headquarters.

This follows the collapse of part of the recent Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) corporate tax plan, which would have ensured this happened. Ireland had signed up, figuring that this was the price of peace. It now faces further pressure from Europe, with countries led by France seeking to revive the plan at an EU level.

Similar strategies drawn up by the European Commission over many years – with the support of France in particular – have ended up going nowhere. And the Trump administration would go ballistic at the prospect. But Paris and Berlin may now go on the tax offensive.

Perhaps a greater danger is tax tweaks in the US itself. Donald Trump’s two tax bills – in 2016 and 2025 – have already eaten away at Ireland’s tax advantage. For many new investors, there is little tax gain now from investing here compared to in the US – and the financial advantage of locating intellectual property (IP) in Ireland, a key reason for the tax bonanza, has fallen away. Fortunately for Ireland’s biggest payers – the likes of Microsoft, Eli Lilly and Apple – undoing their current tax arrangements would be costly and probably not worth the trouble as things stand. But further US tax changes remain a threat. And a crucial question for the current big taxpayers is what they do with their IP in future, as the tax breaks related to current copyrights, patents and licences rund out- and eventually they are replaced anyway by IP on new products and services.

All this is before we discuss the much-discussed risk of having so much corporate tax paid by so few companies, leaving Ireland reliant on their corporate success and business decisions. Ireland has a huge stake in Microsoft’s position in the AI race, Apple’s iPhones and Eli Lilly’s weight loss drugs.

Corporate tax will remain a mainstay of the Irish public finances, but – facing all the risks – to bet on it rising relentlessly each year is crazy. And with Central Bank research published this week showing how multinational activity has been key to Ireland’s economic outperformance in recent years, adding 1.2 per cent to annual economic growth since 2022, there is more than just tax revenues at stake.

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Irish policymakers need to be thinking hard about this. There is a diplomatic challenge ahead in European capitals and in Washington. And an imperative to get domestic policy right – to the advantage not only of multinationals but also of indigenous business, for so long in second place in policy terms.

And it is in this area of getting domestic policy that warning lights have been flashing. It is welcome that the Government is trying to accelerate the delivery of key infrastructure, addressing weaknesses in areas like energy, water and housing. But years of inaction have left Ireland coming from behind. Progress will take time – and in the interim, Ireland offers businesses, both multinational and local, some of the most expensive energy in Europe and a less than convincing plan to transition to green energy powered by offshore wind.

There are large groups of skilled people here in important areas of tech and pharma – a key advantage – but it is increasingly difficult for them to find somewhere to live. Meanwhile, businesses are screaming for more investment in upskilling employees right across the economy to take advantage of AI, but there is little sign of the Coalition responding, despite a large surplus in the National Training Fund.

Other countries are moving ahead – Google recently announced a €13 billion investment in Finland, linking data centres to massive investment in renewable energy. IDA Ireland has done a remarkable job attracting investment over the past few years, given Ireland’s high cost base, but it needs the Government to deliver if this is to continue and other countries are not to start eating the Irish lunch.

A reinvention is needed to answer the question “why Ireland?” when multinationals consider where to invest or – crucially given the strong existing base of companies – to reinvest.

Ireland has come a long way from the time when tax was its one selling point. But the mutual Ireland Inc plámás between Irish governments and the big multinationals means about as much as Donald Trump’s assurance last weekend that the economic relationship between the two countries never looked as good as it does right now.

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For Trump, it is America first. And in the cold world of the multinational boardroom, the big companies are nobody’s friend. It all comes down to business. They are happy to invest in Ireland when the numbers add up, but also to tell the Government if they decide to put investment or pay taxes elsewhere, that, sorry, it’s nothing personal, only business.

The final point is the obvious one. Irish politics is now entirely based on the tax boom continuing. Analysis by the Parliamentary Budget Office this week showed that Opposition parties wanted to spend even more this year than the Government has planned. Corporate tax coming in advance of target will now be seen as the green light to spend even more and tax even less. It is groundhog day again in Irish politics heading up to the budget.