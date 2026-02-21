England 21 Ireland 42: Andy Farrell’s side take convincing win at Twickenham – in pictures

England 21 Ireland 42
Ireland have beaten England 42-21 in their third round Six Nations fixture at Twickenham.
Here are the standout moments from southwest London:
Outhalf Jack Crowley was first on the board with a ninth-minute penalty for 0-3.
Jamison Gibson-Park, restored to the starting side having been a replacement last week against Italy, claimed Ireland’s first try, which was then converted by Crowley for 0-10 with 20 minutes on the clock.
READ MORE
Rob Baloucoune was back in try-scoring form having touched down on his debut last week, Crowley slicing the conversion left.
And things went from bad to worse for England on 28 minute when Freddie Steward was shown yellow, sending him to the bin for a 10-minute stint.
And Ireland kept the pressure on, Tommy O’Brien – called in after 19 minutes when James Lowe was forced off injured – crossed for a third try on the half-hour mark, Crowley adding the extras for 0-22.
Restored to the full compliment, England went in desperate search of a score before the break, Fraser Dingwall the provider before George Ford slotted over the conversion to leave England trailing 22-7 at the break.
Upon the resumption, it was more of the same from Ireland – Dan Sheehan adding to his impressive tally, securing the try-scoring bonus point on 43 minutes, Crowley again adding the extra two points.
But England looked to hit back, finding a rare purple patch during which Ollie Lawrence crossed for the hosts’ second.
Jamie Osborne was sent to bin while Ford sent his conversion through the uprights for 14-29.
After Crowley added two more penalties for Ireland, extending their lead to 21 points, Osborne made amends for his sinbinning to pick off a fifth for the visitors.
Despite looking utterly dejected, England held tough for their third try, replacement Sam Underhill touching down and Ford adding the conversion for 21-42 on 76 minutes in what would prove to be the final score of the game.
SCORING SEQUENCE – 9 mins: Crowley pen 0-3; 20: Gibson-Park try, Crowley con 0-10; 27: Baloucoune try 0-15; 30: O’Brien try, Crowley con 0-22; 42: Dingwall try, Ford con 7-22; Half-time 7-22; 43: Sheehan try, Crowley pen 7-29; 54: Lawrence try, Ford con 14-29; 59: Crowley pen 14-32; 66: Crowley pen 14-35; 70: Osborne try, Crowley con 14-42; 76: Underhill try, Ford con 21-42
ENGLAND: Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Henry Arundell; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (capt), Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Henry Pollock. Replacements: J van Poortvliet for Mitchell (25 mins) J George for Cowan-Dickie (30), M Smith for Steward (40), T Curry for Pepper, B Rodd for Genge (both 52), A Coles for Itoje (55), S Underhill for Earl (71) T Davison for Heyes (73).
Yellow card: Steward (28 mins), Pollock (42).
IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: T O’Brien for Lowe (19 mins), F Bealham for Furlong, T O’Toole for Loughman (both 47), N Timoney for van der Flier (50), C Frawley for Ringrose (55), R Kelleher for Sheehan (56), C Prendergast for McCarthy (62), C Casey for Gibson-Park (71).
Yellow card: Osbourne (54 mins).
Referee: A Piardi (ITA), P Brousset (FRA, from 30 mins).