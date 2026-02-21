England 21 Ireland 42: Andy Farrell’s side take convincing win at Twickenham – in pictures

Man of the Match Jamison Gibson-Park is tackled by England's Henry Pollock and Ellis Genge. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

England 21 Ireland 42

Ireland have beaten England 42-21 in their third round Six Nations fixture at Twickenham.

Here are the standout moments from southwest London:

Outhalf Jack Crowley was first on the board with a ninth-minute penalty for 0-3.

Jack Crowley kicks Ireland's first penalty. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Jamison Gibson-Park, restored to the starting side having been a replacement last week against Italy, claimed Ireland’s first try, which was then converted by Crowley for 0-10 with 20 minutes on the clock.

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park scores the opening try of the game. Photograph: Inpho

Rob Baloucoune was back in try-scoring form having touched down on his debut last week, Crowley slicing the conversion left.

Robert Baloucoune scores Ireland's second try. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

And things went from bad to worse for England on 28 minute when Freddie Steward was shown yellow, sending him to the bin for a 10-minute stint.

Freddie Steward leaves the field after picking up a yellow card. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

And Ireland kept the pressure on, Tommy O’Brien – called in after 19 minutes when James Lowe was forced off injured – crossed for a third try on the half-hour mark, Crowley adding the extras for 0-22.

Tommy O'Brien scores Ireland's third try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Restored to the full compliment, England went in desperate search of a score before the break, Fraser Dingwall the provider before George Ford slotted over the conversion to leave England trailing 22-7 at the break.

Ireland's Josh van der Flier and Robert Baloucoune tackle Fraser Dingwall as he scores England's first try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Upon the resumption, it was more of the same from Ireland – Dan Sheehan adding to his impressive tally, securing the try-scoring bonus point on 43 minutes, Crowley again adding the extra two points.

Dan Sheehan celebrates after scoring Ireland's fourth try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

But England looked to hit back, finding a rare purple patch during which Ollie Lawrence crossed for the hosts’ second.

Ollie Lawrence scores a try for England. Photograph: Inpho

Jamie Osborne was sent to bin while Ford sent his conversion through the uprights for 14-29.

Ireland's Jamie Osborne competes in the air against England's Henry Arundell. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

After Crowley added two more penalties for Ireland, extending their lead to 21 points, Osborne made amends for his sinbinning to pick off a fifth for the visitors.

Ireland's Robert Baloucoune, Jamie Osborne and Jamison Gibson-Park celebrate a try. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Despite looking utterly dejected, England held tough for their third try, replacement Sam Underhill touching down and Ford adding the conversion for 21-42 on 76 minutes in what would prove to be the final score of the game.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 9 mins: Crowley pen 0-3; 20: Gibson-Park try, Crowley con 0-10; 27: Baloucoune try 0-15; 30: O’Brien try, Crowley con 0-22; 42: Dingwall try, Ford con 7-22; Half-time 7-22; 43: Sheehan try, Crowley pen 7-29; 54: Lawrence try, Ford con 14-29; 59: Crowley pen 14-32; 66: Crowley pen 14-35; 70: Osborne try, Crowley con 14-42; 76: Underhill try, Ford con 21-42

ENGLAND: Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Ollie ‌Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Henry Arundell; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis ​Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (capt), Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Henry Pollock. Replacements: J van Poortvliet for Mitchell (25 mins) J George for Cowan-Dickie (30), M Smith for Steward (40), T Curry for Pepper, B Rodd for Genge (both 52), A Coles for Itoje (55), S Underhill for Earl (71) T Davison for Heyes (73).

Yellow card: Steward (28 mins), Pollock (42).

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: T O’Brien for Lowe (19 mins), F Bealham for Furlong, T O’Toole for Loughman (both 47), N Timoney for van der Flier (50), C Frawley for Ringrose (55), R Kelleher for Sheehan (56), C Prendergast for McCarthy (62), C Casey for Gibson-Park (71).

Yellow card: Osbourne (54 mins).

Referee: A Piardi (ITA), P Brousset (FRA, from 30 mins).