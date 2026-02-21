Six Nations

England 21 Ireland 42: Andy Farrell’s side take convincing win at Twickenham – in pictures

Five-try Ireland blow Steve Borthwick’s side away in third round

Man of the Match Jamison Gibson-Park is tackled by England's Henry Pollock and Ellis Genge. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
Man of the Match Jamison Gibson-Park is tackled by England's Henry Pollock and Ellis Genge. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
Muireann Duffy
Sat Feb 21 2026 - 16:103 MIN READ
England 21 Ireland 42

Ireland have beaten England 42-21 in their third round Six Nations fixture at Twickenham.

Here are the standout moments from southwest London:

Outhalf Jack Crowley was first on the board with a ninth-minute penalty for 0-3.

Jack Crowley kicks Ireland's first penalty. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images
Jack Crowley kicks Ireland's first penalty. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Jamison Gibson-Park, restored to the starting side having been a replacement last week against Italy, claimed Ireland’s first try, which was then converted by Crowley for 0-10 with 20 minutes on the clock.

READ MORE

The Counter Ruck: the rugby newsletter from The Irish Times

Five-try Ireland blow England away on record-breaking afternoon at Twickenham

England v Ireland live updates: Follow the Six Nations action from Twickenham

Tackling Ireland’s rugby performance

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park scores the opening try of the game. Photograph: Inpho
Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park scores the opening try of the game. Photograph: Inpho

Rob Baloucoune was back in try-scoring form having touched down on his debut last week, Crowley slicing the conversion left.

Robert Baloucoune scores Ireland's second try. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images
Robert Baloucoune scores Ireland's second try. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

And things went from bad to worse for England on 28 minute when Freddie Steward was shown yellow, sending him to the bin for a 10-minute stint.

Freddie Steward leaves the field after picking up a yellow card. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images
Freddie Steward leaves the field after picking up a yellow card. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

And Ireland kept the pressure on, Tommy O’Brien – called in after 19 minutes when James Lowe was forced off injured – crossed for a third try on the half-hour mark, Crowley adding the extras for 0-22.

Tommy O'Brien scores Ireland's third try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Tommy O'Brien scores Ireland's third try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Restored to the full compliment, England went in desperate search of a score before the break, Fraser Dingwall the provider before George Ford slotted over the conversion to leave England trailing 22-7 at the break.

Ireland's Josh van der Flier and Robert Baloucoune tackle Fraser Dingwall as he scores England's first try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Ireland's Josh van der Flier and Robert Baloucoune tackle Fraser Dingwall as he scores England's first try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Upon the resumption, it was more of the same from Ireland – Dan Sheehan adding to his impressive tally, securing the try-scoring bonus point on 43 minutes, Crowley again adding the extra two points.

Dan Sheehan celebrates after scoring Ireland's fourth try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Dan Sheehan celebrates after scoring Ireland's fourth try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

But England looked to hit back, finding a rare purple patch during which Ollie Lawrence crossed for the hosts’ second.

Ollie Lawrence scores a try for England. Photograph: Inpho
Ollie Lawrence scores a try for England. Photograph: Inpho

Jamie Osborne was sent to bin while Ford sent his conversion through the uprights for 14-29.

Ireland's Jamie Osborne competes in the air against England's Henry Arundell. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Ireland's Jamie Osborne competes in the air against England's Henry Arundell. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

After Crowley added two more penalties for Ireland, extending their lead to 21 points, Osborne made amends for his sinbinning to pick off a fifth for the visitors.

Ireland's Robert Baloucoune, Jamie Osborne and Jamison Gibson-Park celebrate a try. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images
Ireland's Robert Baloucoune, Jamie Osborne and Jamison Gibson-Park celebrate a try. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Despite looking utterly dejected, England held tough for their third try, replacement Sam Underhill touching down and Ford adding the conversion for 21-42 on 76 minutes in what would prove to be the final score of the game.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 9 mins: Crowley pen 0-3; 20: Gibson-Park try, Crowley con 0-10; 27: Baloucoune try 0-15; 30: O’Brien try, Crowley con 0-22; 42: Dingwall try, Ford con 7-22; Half-time 7-22; 43: Sheehan try, Crowley pen 7-29; 54: Lawrence try, Ford con 14-29; 59: Crowley pen 14-32; 66: Crowley pen 14-35; 70: Osborne try, Crowley con 14-42; 76: Underhill try, Ford con 21-42

ENGLAND: Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Ollie ‌Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Henry Arundell; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis ​Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (capt), Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Henry Pollock. Replacements: J van Poortvliet for Mitchell (25 mins) J George for Cowan-Dickie (30), M Smith for Steward (40), T Curry for Pepper, B Rodd for Genge (both 52), A Coles for Itoje (55), S Underhill for Earl (71) T Davison for Heyes (73).

Yellow card: Steward (28 mins), Pollock (42).

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: T O’Brien for Lowe (19 mins), F Bealham for Furlong, T O’Toole for Loughman (both 47), N Timoney for van der Flier (50), C Frawley for Ringrose (55), R Kelleher for Sheehan (56), C Prendergast for McCarthy (62), C Casey for Gibson-Park (71).

Yellow card: Osbourne (54 mins).

Referee: A Piardi (ITA), P Brousset (FRA, from 30 mins).

  • Join our dedicated Rugby WhatsApp channel for all the action

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times
The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley