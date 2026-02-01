AIL: Ballynahinch overpowered Lansdowne as Cork Con take Munster bragging rights

Ballynahinch’s Claytan Milligan, who scored in their 34-13 win over Lansdowne on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Pressure shaped performances in the 12th round of the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend, with small moments carrying heavy consequences as the business end of the season comes into focus.

In Division 1A, Ballynahinch overpowered Lansdowne 34-13 with a five-try display. Aaron Sexton’s brace before the break gave the Ulstermen a 12-3 half-time lead but the second half belonged to Hinch, with Claytan Milligan, Pierce Crowe and Matthew Booth stretching the margin decisively.

At Temple Hill, Cork Constitution prevailed 19-18 in a Munster derby classic against Young Munster, a match that behaved like a seismograph. Young Munster led for long spells, but Con’s resilience paid off late, Johnny Murphy’s try on 79 minutes flipping the result before Dylan Hicks’ conversion nudged the door shut.

St Mary’s College produced one of the attacking statements of the round, running in seven tries in a 49-27 win away to Nenagh Ormond. Myles Carey’s first-half hat-trick set the tone, and despite Nenagh’s spirited response, Mary’s accuracy from the tee and depth off the bench kept the scoreboard ticking.

Terenure College shook off a dogged Clontarf challenge to win 31-15 at Lakelands Park, only the second time this season holders Clontarf tasted defeat. A brace of tries from Aran Egan and Arthur Ashmore, along with a Darragh Brooks try helped them move to third in the table.

Elsewhere, Old Belvedere ground out a 19-14 away win over UCD, overturning a 14-12 half-time deficit through a second-half try from Fionn McWey.

Division 1B saw Instonians overturn a 15 point half-time deficit to stun Queen’s University 29-22, making it 33 home wins in a row in Shaw’s Bridge. Dublin University pulled off something even stranger, recovering from a scoreless first half to beat Garryowen 31-29, David Colbert, Hugh Goddard, Zach Quirke, Artur Smykovskiy and Alex Finlay all crossing in a breathtaking second-half display.

Naas caused an upset with a 24-17 win over top-four chasing City of Armagh, while Old Wesley needed a late try from Jamie Clark to defeat Highfield 19-17 in a game decided by fine margins and finer nerve at Energia Park. At the Mardyke, UCC made first-half dominance count to see off Blackrock College 19-13, Neville O’Leary, Mark Hetherington, and Dawid Novak all crossing for tries.

In Division 2A, MU Barnhall made it 12 wins in a row with a 19-12 win away to Ballymena, Greg Edogun, Finn Brien and Abdul Olaosebikan crossing for their tries. Dungannon needed to weather a second half storm in their 24-21 Ulster derby victory over Banbridge.

Second-half tries from Timothy Townsend, Rob Carney and a penalty try saw Cashel pull clear late to defeat Greystones 26-7, Wanderers held off a late Old Crescent surge to win 22-17, and Corinthians completed a stirring second-half turnaround to beat Shannon 27-22 after trailing 19-3 at the break to reignite their top four hopes.

Division 2B was rich in attacking rugby. Buccaneers held Malone at bay in a lively 27-22 encounter, Galwegians proved too strong for Enniscorthy in a 28-14 win to make it 12 bonus point wins in a row, and Clogher Valley left Navan with a deserved 24-14 victory. Rainey shaded Skerries 17-14, while UL Bohemian were emphatic at home, running in eight tries in a 52-17 win over Sligo.

In Division 2C, Bruff’s Wiktor Wilczuk stole the spotlight with four tries in a thrilling 38-28 win over Belfast Harlequins. Clonmel controlled proceedings against Midleton to win 31-17, Dolphin were clinical in a 28-7 victory over Ballyclare, and Monkstown defeated top of the table Thomond 19-17.

Weekend results

Division 1A: Ballynahinch 34-13 Lansdowne; Cork Constitution 19-18 Young Munster; Nenagh Ormond 27-49 St Mary’s College; Terenure College 31-15 Clontarf; UCD 14-19 Old Belvedere

Division 1B: Instonians 29-22 Queen’s University; Dublin University 31-29 Garryowen; Naas 24-17 City Of Armagh; Old Wesley 19-17 Highfield; UCC 19-13 Blackrock College

Division 2A: Ballymena 12-19 MU Barnhall; Dungannon 24-21 Banbridge; Greystones 7-26 Cashel; Wanderers 22-17 Old Crescent; Galway Corinthians 27-22 Shannon

Division 2B: Buccaneers 27-22 Malone; Enniscorthy 14-28 Galwegians; Navan 14-24 Clogher Valley; Skerries 14-17 Rainey; UL Bohemian 52-17 Sligo

Division 2C: Belfast Harlequins 28-38 Bruff; Clonmel 31-17 Midleton; Dolphin 28-7 Ballyclare; Malahide P-P Bective Rangers; Thomond 21-0 Monkstown

Women’s Division: Ennis 12-38 Blackrock College; Old Belvedere 10-15 Galwegians; Railway Union 73-0 Cooke; UL Bohemians 41-7 Wicklow; Ballincollig 19-5 Tullow