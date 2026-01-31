This year almost feels like a French home Six Nations

It could be argued, with some justification, that France is the best rugby country in the world, with the biggest league and full stadia. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/ AFP via Getty Images

It’s all set up for les bleus. It really is. Although then again, we’ve been here before, for we said the same before they hosted the World Cup in 2023, whereupon they exited on that painful quarter-final weekend in Paris for France and Ireland.

This almost feels like a French home Six Nations, or at any rate everything is dictated by France Télévisions, and so they will launch the tournament next Thursday against Ireland at the Stade de France (kick-off 8.10pm Irish, live on Virgin Media and ITV).

This is as to avoid clashing with the winter Olympics opening ceremony in Italy, with not a jot of consideration for travelling supporters, even those from the south of France. One of the stand-out features of the Six Nations is the degree to which away fans blend in with the home supporters, like no other annual tournament in world rugby.

If France win on opening night, they have a 10-day turnaround before facing Wales away, seven days later host Italy, have a 13-day break before meeting Scotland in Murrayfield and a seven-day gap before hosting England in the tournament finale at the Stade de France at 9.10pm again on Saturday, March 14th. They couldn’t have cherry-picked their itinerary any better. A nation expects and all that.

Well, certainly the vast bulk of those who are affiliated to the sport in France expect grand things from les bleus in the 2026 Six Nations. Not just another title. Le Grand Chelem to be precise.

It could be argued, with some justification, that France is the best rugby country in the world, with the biggest league, full stadia and a bumper TV deal which generates the most money.

Furthermore, until this year, France had won three of the last four Under-20 World Cups in 2018, 2019 and 2023, while finishing runners-up in 2024. This is a golden generation of players, including a generational talent in their pivotal position of scrumhalf.

But last year’s Six Nations was only their second title since 2010, and that 2022 Grand Chelem seems like a poor return when coupled with the quarter-final exit on home soil at the last World Cup.

France's Head Coach Fabien Galthié is under pressure to deliver this Six Nations. Photograph: INPHO/Dave Winter

It’s also an even year and all that, ie the biennial itinerary that gives France home games against Ireland and England. France’s last five Grand Slams dating back to 1998 have all been even years, including all four in the Six Nations era.

It helps that half of those even years come in the seasons after a Lions tour, and in the professional era France have won five of those relevant seven Championships - 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2022, and last year.

[ Six Nations 2026: What can we expect from Ireland and their tricky away trips?Opens in new window ]

By extension then, Fabien Galthié is under pressure to deliver, all the more so after resting up many of his front-liners last summer and an unexceptional November when France failed to avenge their World Cup quarter-final defeat to the Springboks in a much-hyped rematch before somewhat imperfect wins over Fiji and Australia.

There have been reports that a delegation of leading players went to Galthié to voice their concerns about the quality of the training sessions. Galthié has since dropped three pillars entirely from the squad; defensive leader Gaël Fickou, France’s all-time leading try scorer Damian Penaud and number eight Grégory Alldritt.

“At the beginning of my tenure, I opted for a conservative approach to build collective experience within the French national team. After six years together, it’s time to find a balance between this conservatism and innovation,” Galthié explained, adding: “Two seasons ago, who knew Louis Bielle-Biarrey? Hardly anyone. So we need to give our most talented young players the chance to wear the jersey. They deserve to be seen and seen again. Because the French team also needs fresh blood.”

It was also a big move which has sent a clear message to them and all the players that no one can take their places for granted.

Uini Atonio 'will not be able to continue his playing career,' France Rugby said. Photograph: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Then, on Wednesday came the shock news that 35-year-old prop Uini Atonio - who had been withdrawn from the Ireland game due to an apparent sternum injury - was admitted to La Rochelle Hospital following a suspected heart problem and according to a club statement “medical examinations confirmed a cardiac event.”

“It is now established that he will not be able to continue his playing career. Uini holds a special place in the history and in the heart of our Club. This news deeply affects us.”

[ France prop Uini Atonio forced to retire from rugby after suffering heart attackOpens in new window ]

The same will be true at the French squad’s base in Marcoussis, for Atonio is a very popular figure and a particularly strong link with the Polynesian influence in the dressing room. While Atonio is a loss, as he was expected to start against Ireland, they are not likely to be hugely weakened by the anticipated promotion of Régis Montagne, the 25-year-old Clermont tighthead who has five caps, and a marvellous name for a prop.

Furthermore, of course, Ireland are missing their leading three loose-heads.

There has been much talk of Ireland’s win in Marseille on the opening Friday night two seasons ago by 38-17 which set up their title defence, but France were suffering a World Cup hangover then and were without a certain Antoine Dupont.

As relevant as Marseille two years ago was the result in the Aviva Stadium last season, when France bullied Ireland in a 42-27 win and Galthié, seemingly obsessed by Rassie Erasmus, was vindicated by his 7-1 bench split.

France also lost Dupont by the half-hour mark due to an ACL injury and this will be his first Test since that day last March. He says there is no revenge motive but it will be interesting to see if the French media and/or camp revive the issue.

Bordeaux-Begles playmaker Matthew Jalibert, who is expected to start at out-half for France. Photograph: INPHO

It will also be intriguing to see how the great man gels with the electric, in-form Bordeaux-Begles playmaker Matthew Jalibert, who is expected to start at out-half in the enforced absence of Romain Ntamack.

At their base in Marcoussis on the outskirts of Paris, the French management are so unconcerned about the team being leaked that the notional first team even wear bibs in front of the watching media.

So the team to play Ireland is expected to be: Ramos; Attissogbe, Depoortere, Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey; Jalibert, Dupont (captain); Cros, Marchand, Montagne, Ollivon, Guillard or Meafou, Cros, Jegou or Nouchi, Jelonch.

Dupont is the orchestrator in chief, but Jalibert is in red hot form and is at best when allowed to play with freedom. It’s somehow so French. As much as ever then, les bleus will also be a fascinating watch.