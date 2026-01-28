France prop Uini Atonio forced to retire from rugby after suffering heart attack

France prop Uini Atonio has been forced to retire from rugby. Photograph: Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

France and La Rochelle tighthead prop Uini Atonio suffered a heart attack and will retire from rugby with immediate effect. He is recovering in intensive care.

Atonio withdrew from a French Top 14 game against Clermont Auvergne on Sunday after feeling chest pain during the warm-up.

The New Zealand-born player (35) was admitted to the La Rochelle Hospital Centre on Tuesday. The French club issued a statement in which they released details of what transpired.

It read: “Medical examinations confirmed a heart attack. His condition is now stable, and he remains under supervision in intensive care. After his hospitalisation Uini will have to observe a long period of convalescence. It is now established that he will not be able to continue his playing career.

“Uini occupies a special place in the history and heart of our club. This news touches us deeply. The entire club wishes to send him and his family its total and unwavering support in this ordeal.”

The New Zealander joined La Rochelle when the club was a Pro D2 side and during his 15 years saw them promoted to the French Top 14 and helped them to win a brace of Champions Cups, beating Leinster 24-21 in Marseilles (2022) and again the following year, when they triumphed once again against the Irish province, 27-26 at the Aviva Stadium.

He played against Leinster this season when the clubs met for a sixth time in five seasons in the tournament, a game in Leo Cullen’s side won.

Atonio played 286 matches for La Rochelle, starting 236, scoring 10 tries, and picking up 12 yellow cards and one red.

A Grand Slam winner, he made 68 appearances for his adopted country France in an 11-year Test career, a record that included never being on the losing side in a World Cup match or an Autumn series game. He was named in the French squad to face Ireland but was withdrawn on Monday.

Born in New Zealand to Samoan parents, the 143kg prop played for Counties Manukau before being spotted by the then La Rochelle coach Patrice Collazo at a Rugby Tens event in Hong Kong. He signed for the French club on July 1st, 2011.

He played for Samoa Under-20s before, in 2014, qualifying to play for France under the residency rule. A larger-than-life character in every respect, he enjoyed a laugh off the pitch and occasionally at training, but when it was time to play was a huge contributor to every team for which he played.

The IRFU offered their support and well wishes. “Everyone in Irish rugby sends their best wishes to Uini. A great competitor who always had a handshake and a smile after a game. We wish him well in his retirement.”