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Once the toast of Wall Street and Washington, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang resigned yesterday after he admitted to having a relationship with a woman US authorities believe was a Chinese spy. It brings to a startling end his more than 33-year tenure, during which Nvidia evolved from a small video game chip company to what was, until recently, the world’s most valuable company.

Meanwhile, Jimmy McLoughlin, who has just bought Fallon & Byrne with his wife Rosie, sits down for an in-depth interview with Ciarán Hancock. He delves into his plans for the popular Dublin food venue, his humble beginnings as a butcher in Ballyfermot, and the genesis of his breaded chicken product company, Rosie & Jim, which he also co-owns with his wife.

Relm Finance, the alternative lender set up in 2017 by former AIB executive Paul Dowling, recorded more than €600 million of outstanding loans at the end of last year, with almost €199 million of loans past their redemption dates. Killian Woods has the story.

They say the definition of a good deal is when both sides walk away thinking they could have done better. That’s probably not the case with the public sector pay deal agreed this week. In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at the agreement against the fraught economic backdrop in which it was reached.

Joe Brennan reports that a former executive with HealthBeacon, the medical devices company that slid into examinership in 2023, has been fined €67,580 by the Central Bank of Ireland for insider trading as he sold shares in the company.

In Agenda, Stephen Conneely speaks to a crop of Irish start-up founders who were in Lisbon this week for Web Summit. Vying for exposure – and capital – at the world’s biggest tech conference, there was “a dizzying sense of excitement” about the group, he writes, despite the bad weather.

We’re all familiar with the political questions at the heart of the conversation about a united Ireland. But what about the economic questions that will determine the ultimate cost of reunification? In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor delves into the big issues around pay levels, debt, pensions, and other matters with which policymakers will have to grapple.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke has been urged to intervene after the owners of troubled retailer Dealz secured a 10-day extension in London yesterday to its deadline to put a rescue plan for the business in place. Some 3,500 jobs across 70 shops in the Republic hang in the balance after Poundland went into administration last month.

Film studio boss Elaine Geraghty is stepping down from her role at one of the biggest domestic players in the sector, Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios, after a six-year stint at the helm of the business.

Gordon Deegan reports that the group owned by businessman Denis O’Brien that operates the five-star Camiral resort in Girona in Spain returned to profit last year, with pretax profits of £826,000 (€988,000). The resort will host golf’s Ryder Cup in 2031.

Finally, Killian Woods reports on the recent death of Ann Dunne, the daughter of Dunnes Stores founder Bernard Dunne.

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