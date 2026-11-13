James Ryan: ‘Fiji have real X-factor − up front it is a big challenge’

Ireland's James Ryan in action against the All Blacks in Auckland in July. 'I think we are in a good place ... There’s a feelgood vibe in here at the moment.' Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Gert Smal is a figure familiar in Fiji’s coaching team. The former Springbok marshalled the Irish forwards under the then head coach Declan Kidney from 2008-2013, during which time Smal helped them to a first Six Nations Grand Slam in 61 years in 2009.

He was held in high esteem by the Irish players during his tenure, one of whom, Paul O’Connell, is part of Andy Farrell’s current coaching cadre. Jake White invited Smal to join the Fijian set-up in advance of the November Tests, thereby renewing a friendship and coaching axis that dates to winning the 2007 World Cup with South Africa and a spell in Japanese club rugby.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Ireland camp. James Ryan noted Smal’s presence as he chatted before the Nations Championship game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night (8.10pm), for which 46,000 tickets have been sold.

The dog-eared mantra when facing any of the Pacific island teams is that they have less of a grá for the set-piece, where the technical constraints of scrum and lineout are anathema to the free-spirit flair that they prefer and bring to the sport.

Where once it was a trope, it is less so these days, and with Smal on board, Fiji are likely to be more adept in the lineout. Ryan’s analysis on Fiji revealed that different take.

“Maybe that’s a perception, but if you look at the way they’ve gone about their business the last few months, they’re obviously trying to change things,” said Ryan.

“Jake White’s come in, and he’s brought in Gert Smal from South Africa to take charge of their set-piece. They are only going to get better every week in that respect. That’ll be an area they’re going to go after between now and the World Cup.

Gert Smal: The former Springbok and Ireland assistant coach is now a member of the Fijian coaching team

“To be honest, they’ve got some guys that are very good in the air. We absolutely respect them in that regard. For us, we were good in that area last week, so we want to push it on again this week as well.”

Ireland’s six-try win over Argentina was a vindication of the hard work on the training pitch and tweaks in set-up and orientation in terms of a playing style.

Ryan acknowledged: “The good thing about [last Friday] was, obviously it was a good result. When we looked at it, we played well for large parts, but we thought there was way more in us.

“We created a lot; we had a lot of entries into the 22 but we could have been more clinical. So, I think that’s a good position for us to be heading in [to the Fiji game]. I think we are in a good place, and it was a good result, but there’s more levels in us again. There’s a feelgood vibe in here at the moment.”

There were several pleasing aspects to the win, not least the lineout, where Ireland nicked five opposition throws, while managing to provide a solid foundation on their throw-in. Credit goes to the pack as a collective, but Ryan also highlighted the roles of Ryan Baird, on opposition ball, and Tadhg Beirne in directing Ireland’s call.

“Bairdo did a great job. There’s a lot of analytical work away from the pitch that would go into that, a lot of hours on the laptop. We did a good job there. In terms of our ball, it was good to get over the line with a maul try as well. Our lineout was good; I thought Tadhg called really well. It was a good start.”

Ryan Baird breaks with the ball during last week's Ireland v Argentina game at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Fiji love unstructured play, the looser the better. Those that indulge them in that regard tend to suffer. Ryan understands the remit but also the fact that Ireland can’t be deflected from imposing the patterns they want to play in attack.

“Hopefully, we don’t make it too nuts. Ideally, we’re accurate, and we have a bit of structure to play the game we want to play.

“At the same time, you are aware of the way they like to play. They love to throw the ball around, they’ve got real X-factor, real pace. [We have mentioned this week the importance of] when we do have the ball, that we’re accurate, that we’re not throwing it away, giving them access to play that style that they’re good at.”

Connection and cohesion in defence is paramount. “Definitely. Up front it is a big challenge. If you look at some of the athletes, they have huge power, so the tackle contest is going to be massive. Our attitude in the collision is going to be massive.

“Our connections, especially when they have a bit of space, just making sure when we are defending, we are connected; getting after them in twos and threes so if one guy slips off, at least we’ve got someone to sweep it up. It is a good test for us in that respect when it comes to tackling.”

No one is looking at, or talking about, South Africa. That would be disrespectful and tempting fate. Winning on Saturday night is the sole focus.