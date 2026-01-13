Rugby

Munster’s Craig Casey may be available for Champions Cup clash against Castres

Scrumhalf’s availability to be decided later in the week following should injury sustained against Toulon

Munster's Craig Casey after the defeat to Toulon last weekend. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Munster's Craig Casey after the defeat to Toulon last weekend. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Tue Jan 13 2026 - 14:061 MIN READ

The shoulder injury sustained by scrumhalf Craig Casey in Munster’s narrow defeat to Toulon is not as bad as first feared and he hasn’t yet been ruled out of Saturday’s final Champions Cup pool match against Castres at Thomond Park.

It is also good news from an Ireland context as the initial prognosis was that he could be out for several weeks.

Munster confirmed: “Craig Casey (shoulder) and Diarmuid Barron (knee) are both being assessed with their availability to be determined later in the week.”

If Casey is ruled out then Ethan Coughlan will make a first start in Europe, with academy scrumhalf Jake O’Riordan likely to be on the bench.

READ MORE

The Counter Ruck: the rugby newsletter from The Irish Times

Free-flowing Northampton and Bristol show rugby is more than just playing percentages

How did Leinster pull off their win against La Rochelle?

Signs are ominous for Leinster opponents after attack hit top gear in La Rochelle thriller

Tom Ahern, who missed the trip to France with a neck issue, is another player who’s availability for the weekend will be determined over the next couple of days.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan received good news from the treatment room in that Jean Kleyn (calf) and Oli Jager (head) are available for the Castres match, albeit that scrumhalf Paddy Paterson head) and winger Calvin Nash (shoulder/head) both miss out.

Patterson took a blow in the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s defeat in Toulon while Nash was forced off late-on in the match.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley