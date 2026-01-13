Munster’s Craig Casey may be available for Champions Cup clash against Castres

The shoulder injury sustained by scrumhalf Craig Casey in Munster’s narrow defeat to Toulon is not as bad as first feared and he hasn’t yet been ruled out of Saturday’s final Champions Cup pool match against Castres at Thomond Park.

It is also good news from an Ireland context as the initial prognosis was that he could be out for several weeks.

Munster confirmed: “Craig Casey (shoulder) and Diarmuid Barron (knee) are both being assessed with their availability to be determined later in the week.”

If Casey is ruled out then Ethan Coughlan will make a first start in Europe, with academy scrumhalf Jake O’Riordan likely to be on the bench.

Tom Ahern, who missed the trip to France with a neck issue, is another player who’s availability for the weekend will be determined over the next couple of days.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan received good news from the treatment room in that Jean Kleyn (calf) and Oli Jager (head) are available for the Castres match, albeit that scrumhalf Paddy Paterson head) and winger Calvin Nash (shoulder/head) both miss out.

Patterson took a blow in the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s defeat in Toulon while Nash was forced off late-on in the match.