Yealimi Noh three clear at AIG Women’s Open

Yealimi Noh during the third round of the AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty Images

American Yealimi Noh has taken the lead in the AIG Women’s Open heading into the final round at Royal Lytham & St Annes, holding a three-stroke lead over the chasing pack.

Noh couldn’t emulate her four-under round of 67 from Thursday, but improved on Friday’s one-under to push herself out to an overall seven-under, registering five birdies and three bogeys to sign for 69 on Saturday.

Among the five golfers in tied-second is Friday’s overnight leader Haerun Ryu after the South Korean endured a dramatic reversal.

Ryu briefly stretched her advantage to five shots after ​reaching nine-under after the sixth hole, but six bogeys saw her slump to a three-over 74.

One of the favourites coming Lancashire having won the last two Majors – the KPMG Women’s PGA and the Amundi Evian – she now sits second alongside Noh’s compatriot Lucy Li, Germany’s Esther Henseleit, Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki, and Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul.

Li recorded one of the rounds ‌of ‌the ​day with a two-under 69, while Thitikul stayed firmly in contention after parring every hole on the back nine in a one-over 72.

Noh’s surge contrasted sharply with a frustrating finish for former world number one Nelly Korda.

The American birdied ‌the 17th to climb the leaderboard before a wayward tee shot on the final hole led to a costly double-bogey six. ​Korda ended the day tied for 17th on level par, seven strokes ​off Noh.

The is no Irish involvement in the closing rounds after Leona Maguire, Lauren Walsh and Anna Foster each failed to make the cut after the opening two rounds.