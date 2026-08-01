Sunny start to bank holiday weekend may turn to cloud and rain

Thousands are expected at the Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford, where the All Together Now festival is taking place this bank holiday weekend. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The bank holiday weekend will start sunny but cloud and rain will spread across much of the country on Sunday and Monday as temperatures look set to remain comparatively high in the coming days.

Saturday will be dry with sunny spells, turning hazier in the evening with temperatures hovering at 20-22 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

Saturday night will be largely dry, although clouds will start to spread from the south bringing the likelihood of light rain or drizzle in the southwest overnight.

Mist and fog patches will develop in a light variable breeze with lowest temperatures of 8-12 degrees expected.

The end of the August bank holiday weekend will be more unsettled, with Sunday set to be largely cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, most likely across the south and west.

Northern and eastern areas may remain dry with temperatures of 17-21 degrees in a light to moderate east to southeast breeze. As darkness falls on Sunday, it will be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending northwards across the country. Temperatures will be mild and unlikely to fall below 12-16 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.

There remains some uncertainty in the forecast for Monday with indications suggesting it will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain. There is a slight chance of some heavier downpours and it is set to become more humid with highest temperatures of 17-23 degrees.

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The humidity will linger on Tuesday, which looks to be humid and cloudy with widespread showers. Highest temperatures of 19-24 degrees in light to moderate southerly or variable winds are to be expected.

Details of the forecast later next week are not yet certain, but Met Éireann says it will likely remain changeable with spells of rain with drier interludes.

Temperatures will remain in the high teens or low twenties.