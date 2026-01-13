Subscriber OnlyRugbyOn Rugby

Champions Cup pool permutations: Format may be flawed but stakes are high this weeked

Leinster can top pool with Bayonne victory on Saturday but Munster are in win-or-bust territory against Castres

Harry Byrne celebrates scoring the winning penalty for Leinster in the last minute of Saturday's Champions Cup game against La Rochelle Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Harry Byrne celebrates scoring the winning penalty for Leinster in the last minute of Saturday's Champions Cup game against La Rochelle Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Gerry Thornley's picture
Gerry Thornley
Tue Jan 13 2026 - 06:005 MIN READ

READ NEXT

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley