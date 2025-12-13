Ulster make nine changes for Challenge Cup trip to Cardiff

Challenge Cup: Cardiff v Ulster, Cardiff Arms Park, Saturday, 8pm – Live on Premier Sports

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made nine changes to the starting team that beat Racing 92 for their short journey to the Welsh capital. James Hume and Zac Ward are the only survivors in the backline while up front, Tom O’Toole, Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine and David McCann are retained.

Five of last week’s bench have been promoted to the starting line-up. Tom Stewart takes over at hooker and will captain the side, Bryn Ward is named at number eight, while scrumhalf Conor McKee and outhalf Jake Flannery form a new halfback pairing. Stewart Moore takes over from Jacob Stockdale at fullback.

Ireland international Cormac Izuchukwu returns to the match day 23 for the first time since October after overcoming a foot problem.

Former Ireland under-20s international Rory McGuire is in line to make his second appearance since joining the province in the summer, while Instonians fullback Bradley McNamara, signed on a short-term contract, is set for his debut.

Rugby’s stylistic direction of travel - is it for the best? Listen | 36:22

Murphy has understandably rotated his resources, especially with injury issues in the backs, for what is game three in a 10-match URC/Challenge Cup block.

Leigh Halfpenny will make his first Cardiff appearance in 4,347 days as the team shows 11 changes from the side that lost 38-17 to Stade Francais in Paris. Keiron Assiratti, Rory Thornton and Ben Thomas are all set to make their respective 100th appearance for the club.

Halfpenny combines with returning duo Josh Adams and Tom Bowen, while centurion Thomas renews his familiar partnership with Harri Millard. Callum Sheedy also makes his first appearance since October following his involvement with Wales over the autumn, and partners Aled Davies.

Cardiff assistant coach Corniel van Zyl said: “They’ve (Ulster) had an impressive start to the URC season and a big win over Racing 92 so we will have to be at our best.

“Going into an important run of fixtures, it’s important that we get that momentum and good feeling back, and the crowd behind us for the coming weeks. It’s also a significant fixture in terms of Leigh’s first game back for the club and three boys becoming centurions.”

Cardiff are a much closer approximation to a full strength side and that’s likely to be reflected in terms of the outcome.

CARDIFF: L Halfpenny; J Adams, H Millard, B Thomas, T Bowen; C Sheedy, A Davies; R Barratt, D Hughes, K Assiratti; G Nott, R Thornton; J Botham, D Thomas, A Lawrence (capt). Replacements: E Lloyd, D Southworth, S Wainwright, J McNally, A Mann, E Bevan, J Beetham, C Winnett.

ULSTER: S Moore; W Kok, J Hume, B Carson, Z Ward; J Flannery, C McKee; C Reid, T Stewart (capt), T O’Toole; H Sheridan, C Irvine; D McCann, S Reffell, B Ward. Replacements: J Andrew, A Bell, R McGuire, C Izuchukwu, J Augustus, D Shanahan, J Humphreys, B McNamara.

Referee: E Urruzemendi (France)