Ulster far from convincing despite bonus-point win over Dragons

Zac Ward scores Ulkster's fourth try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Dragons at Affidea Stadium in Belfast. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

URC: Ulster 42 Dragons 21

Ulster started their United Rugby Championship campaign with a bonus-point victory over the Dragons at the Affidea Stadium on Friday night.

Ulster outscored the Welsh region by five tries to three but it was a less than convincing performance from Richie Murphy’s side as they were made to toil by the Welsh region, who finished bottom of the table last season.

The home crowd were stunned after just 12 seconds as Ulster failed to deal with the kick-off.

Tinus De Beer put the kick straight down the middle and Ulster failed to deal with the ball in the air as the lift on David McCann was too early, Dragons number eight Aaron Wainwright hacked on the ball which sat up nicely for the Welsh international to gather and dash under the posts for a try, with De Beer slotting over the simple conversion.

Ulster struck back on 12 minutes as they went to their tried and tested maul.

The Dragons conceded a penalty in midfield, outhalf Jack Murphy kicked the home side into the Dragons 22. From the lineout the forwards set up a driving maul, and after the first surge was stopped Ulster reset and Irish international loose forward Cormac Izuchukwu was driven over for a try which scrumhalf Nathan Doak converted.

Parity was short-lived as the Dragons got their second try three minutes later. The visitors were awarded a penalty in their own half which they kicked into touc. From the lineout they moved the ball across the width of the pitch, creating space for winger Jared Rosser and he profited from some weak tackling in the home defence to race clear and touch down with De Beer adding the extras.

The sides were level again on 27 minutes as Nick Timoney scored Ulster’s second try. The home side had a series of pick and goes on the Dragons line and the visitors eventually ran out of defenders as Timoney was able to exploit a gap to reach over the whitewash with Doak converting.

Ulster hit the front for the first time seven minutes later as number eight David McCann finished off a sweeping move.

Izuchukwu made a searing break carrying deep into Dragons territory. Mike Lowry received quick ball and he jinked past a couple of defenders before stumbling. But was able to offload to McCann to go over from close range and Doak added the conversion.

Ulster wrapped their try bonus point up before half-time with a fourth try. After good work from the forwards brought the home side into the opposition 22, Lowry was able to free his hands and put Zac Ward over from close range. Doak’s conversion gave Ulster a 28-14 lead at the interval.

It took Ulster just two minutes after the restart to add a fifth try when Ward picked the ball up from the bottom of the ruck and sprinted clear into the 22 before popping the ball inside for Doak to touch down. The scrumhalf converted his own try.

Flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes barged over from close range on 49 minutes for the Dragoons third try which De Beer converted.

Doak nearly had his second try on 60 minutes following a series of pick and goes on the Dragons try line, but the visitors were able to get enough bodies under the ball to prevent the scrumhalf from ground it.

Ulster wasted several opportunities to increase their lead but were guilty of trying to force the final pass or try arduous offloads in the final third.

With the clock in the red replacement hooker Tom Stewart darted over for Ulster’s sixth try which Jake Flannery converted.

ULSTER: M Lowry; Z Ward, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Murphy, N Doak; C Reid, R Herring, T O’Toole; I Henderson (capt), H Sheridan; C Izuchukwu, N Timoney, D McCann.

Replacements: T Stewart for Herring, S Crean for Reid, S Wilson for O’Toole, J Augustus for McCann (all 56 mins); M Dalton for Henderson, B Carson for McCloskey (both 61); C McKee for Doak, J Flannery for Murphy (both 69).

DRAGONS: A O’Brien (co-capt); R Dyer, J Westwood, A Owen, J Rosser; T de Beer, R Williams; W Jones, E Dee, R Hunt; M Screech, B Carter (co-capt); S Lewis-Hughes, H Keddie, A Wainwright.

Replacements: B Coghlan for Dee (17 mins); F Inisi for Rosser (26); H Anderson for Westwood (43); R Martinez for Jones, D Lewis for Hunt (both 51); L Douglas for Screech, M Martin for Keddie (both 56); C Hope for Williams (74).

Referee: G Colby (South Africa).