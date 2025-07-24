Will Skelton named in Australia team to play Lions

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has recalled his premier forward Rob Valetini and “big-hearted” 140kg lock Will Skelton to add much-needed muscle for the must-win second Test against the British & Irish Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Australia were easily overpowered in the first half of the opening Test in Brisbane last week when, despite showing improvement in the second half, they could not make up for their slow start and finished 27-19 losers.

In front of an expected crowd of more than 80,000 at the MCG, Valetini will start at blindside flanker after overcoming a calf injury in a huge boost for the hosts.

Schmidt said Valetini will assist a lineup still light on experience. The Victorian is one of just three players, alongside props James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa, to have played 50 Tests. “[Valetini] probably brings confidence to other players as well because of his experience and his ability to take the ball forward,” Schmidt said.

The return of the John Eales medallist pushes Nick Champion de Crespigny out of the side after his debut last week, though Schmidt offered praise for the newest Wallaby, saying he “acquitted himself incredibly well in a furnace”. Skelton’s recovery from his own calf injury forces Jeremy Williams onto the bench. “One of the key things with Will is he’s a very calm influence,” Schmidt said. “He’s a big man, he’s big-hearted as well.”

The only other change to the starting XV is David Porecki – who suffered a head knock against Fiji two weeks ago – replacing Matt Faessler at hooker, while backrower Langi Gleeson also returns from injury and replaces Tom Hooper on the bench.

Schmidt said it was important to avoid being “nice” or “submissive” but the Wallabies cannot afford to be overly aggressive and leave holes in their defence. “I just think [the Lions] played on the edge really well, they got in amongst us, sometimes just beside us, which made it very hard to play and we’re hopeful that we will be able to take that to them this week and keep them on the back foot a little bit more.”

Outhalf Tom Lynagh and scrumhalf Jake Gordon have been retained, despite facing intense pressure from a ferocious Lions defence last week.

Some had expected Tate McDermott to be given a chance at scrumhalf given his Reds connection to Lynagh and his impressive performance off the bench last week, but Schmidt has retained the 26-year-old as an interchange weapon.

Fullback Tom Wright said the team wants to support the new outhalf after his run-on debut last week. “What Tommy does have is an incredible skillset,” he said. “We’ve all got to back around him and continue to put confidence into him because we believe in him.”

Melbourne product Harry Potter retains his place on the wing, while Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii remain Australia’s centre pairing as the side aims to keep the series alive for a decider in Sydney the following week.

Responding to calls for the rugby league recruit to become more involved, Wright said Suaalii was equipped with a range of skills, “but he’s also the kind of player that will run the decoy line that you guys [the media] might speak about or whatever, and might get unsighted for someone else to score in the corner”. - Guardian

Australia v Lions: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa; Nick Frost, Will Skelton; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson. Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson.

Lions v Australia: Hugo Keenan (Ireland), Tommy Freeman (England), Huw Jones (Scotland), Bundee Aki (Ireland), James Lowe (Ireland), Finn Russell (Scotland), Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland); Andrew Porter (Ireland), Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England, capt), Ollie Chessum (England), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Tom Curry (England), Jack Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Ireland), Ellis Genge (England), Will Stuart (England), James Ryan (Ireland), Jac Morgan (Wales), Alex Mitchell (England), Owen Farrell (England), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland).