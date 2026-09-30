‘No extra pressure’ on Munster to make strong start to season at home, says Payne

Munster will be aided by the availability of Ireland international Craig Casey for their game against the Bulls at Thomond Park on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Whatever may happen to Munster in the opening months of the season, they can hardly use jet lag as an excuse if things go awry as, in a rather unusual fixtures quirk, they won’t be heading overseas until December.

After last Saturday’s defeat against Glasgow Warriors in Limerick, over the coming weeks, Munster will welcome both the Bulls and the Sharks to Thomond Park in the URC, either side of away trips to Ulster and Leinster. Nestled in the middle of those four fixtures is a Champions Cup clash against Racing 92, which will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on October 17th.

That means they won’t head overseas for a competitive fixture this season until they go to Parma in December to play Zebre. But if ups the pressure on them to notch up early points at home, assistant coach Jared Payne said they’re not feeling it.

“You always want to win, don’t you? You always want to win your home games. There’s no more pressure than there would be [anyway]. You want to win every game of rugby.

“Pressure is always there. We just focus on how we prepare during the week and then how we get to the game to give us the best possible chance of winning it. But no extra pressure,” he added.

The former Ulster centre is in his first season with Munster, taking co-charge of the province’s attack alongside Mossy Lawler. After his career was ended by injury, Payne switched to coaching at the northern province in 2018, later moving to Clermont Auvergne before three seasons with the Scarlets.

After last weekend’s 26-20 defeat at Thomond Park, Munster now face a Bulls side who started their campaign with a 47-13 thumping of Zebre.

Glasgow celebrate a late try against Munster in last weekend's URC opening round fixture at Thomond Park. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

“Any team that the Bulls put out, they’re going to be big, they’re going to be physical, they pride themselves on that,” said Payne.

“They have a good set-piece, they’re going to get off the line and defence and try pressure you and catch you behind the game line. So for us, we’re expecting that. How we counter it, we’ve got to be smart with how we play the game and force them to make a few decisions and hopefully create a bit of space for us when the opportunities arise and make the most of them.”

Similar to head coach Clayton McMillan, Payne saw plenty to be hopeful about despite the opening loss, and he’s hopeful they can build on that display.

“It was a good, close, tough game of rugby that could have gone either way. Disappointed to lose it, but glad there were some green shoots in it and glad we gave ourselves a chance,” he added.

In a mixed bag on the injury-front, utility back Shane Daly, backrower Ruadhán Quinn, tighthead Jack Aungier and lock Tom Ahern all return from injury, and they are further boosted by the availability of Ireland internationals Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman.

Against that, four starters have been ruled out against the Bulls; fullback Mike Haley (ankle), centre Alex Nankivell, hooker Diarmuid Barron and backrower Jack O’Donoghue (all concussion).