Sean Jansen intent on using Irish opportunity as a springboard for Rugby World Cup

Sean Jansen is not interested in viewing his elevation into Ireland’s backrow as a temporary opportunity created by injuries. The Connacht forward knows the absence of Caelan Doris and Jack Conan has opened a door, but he is intent on making a case for himself that will remain relevant when both players return.

The 27-year-old made his debut with a start against Japan in Australia in July before coming off the bench against New Zealand, the country of his birth.

Three and a half months later, he returned to Ireland camp in advance of the second half of the Nations Championship with a clearer understanding of what is required.

“You feel a lot more settled when you know the lads, you know the calling system, you know what international rugby is about,” Jansen said.

“I thought I had a good club season, got a good shot against Japan, and then I was able to get a Test against the All Blacks. I was happy, but it just made me more and more hungry. I’ve had a taste. It’s just becoming a bit more comfortable. You’re striving for, I wouldn’t say comfortable, but you know what it’s about.”

His first appearance for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium will come against Argentina on Friday night. While Jansen enjoyed his international debut, he recognises that playing in front of a home crowd will offer a richer experience. He has watched Ireland at the Aviva before, against Fiji two years ago.

Sean Jansen takes a tackle from New Zealand's Ardie Savea. Photo: Ben Brady/Inpho

“It’s different being in the Aviva. I’ve watched a few games there, and it’s completely different,” he said. “I can’t wait to get an opportunity to run out and play in front of the home crowd.”

Born and bred in Dunedin, Jansen qualifies for Ireland through his maternal grandparents, who met on the boat to New Zealand as teenagers. He joined Connacht from Leicester Tigers in 2023 and is determined to seize his opportunity, with Doris and Conan currently injured.

The start of a World Cup year adds another dimension. Jansen believes he has earned the right to back himself, rather than regard his presence in the squad simply as a consequence of other players’ unavailability.

“It’s a great opportunity for me, especially with the World Cup year coming in, to really put my stamp down and show Faz [Andy Farrell] and show Ireland what I’m about,” he said. “I’m not just here to fill a jersey because a few boys are injured. If selected, I’m here to attack it. I want to be starting at eight.

“Everyone wants to start and it just makes the team better. I’m going to put my best foot forward and, when all the lads are back, see what happens. But I’m just going to take it with two hands.”

His immediate focus is on the details of his game. One message from the coaching staff after the summer centred on winning the ‘fight line’, whether in the contact area when carrying the ball or making a tackle. It was something Jansen took back to Connacht and worked on in training.

Sean Jansen training with the Irish rugby squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin. Photo: Ben Brady/Inpho

“A lot of stuff I’d be doing in training, post-training, pre-training, where I’m working on my entry for tackle, I’m following my legs in,” he said. “It’s drills where I’m beating your man and carrying, but it’s also a mindset thing.”

Ireland’s work with mental skills coach Gary Keegan has helped players concentrate on staying in the present, rather than becoming distracted by a mistake or worrying about what has already happened. It is central to Farrell’s rugby philosophy.

“It’s just playing freely, and I feel like when Ireland are at their best, they’re playing free,” Jansen said. “You look like the ball’s just moving so nicely. It’s class to watch, so you’ve just got to get out of your own way.”

[ Rugby World Cup: How mental skills coach Gary Keegan is helping Ireland tackle the elephant in the roomOpens in new window ]

He believes Ireland must give the home crowd something to respond to. He remembers watching the 2023 World Cup and the atmosphere generated by Irish supporters in France. The team, he says, must earn that backing through effort and commitment.

“It’s the moments where there’s kick-chase, and we’re all sprinting, or there’s scraps on the ground and everyone’s diving to it,” he said. “It’s just the moments that don’t take any talent, that we’re going to outwork every other team and just get the crowd behind us.”

Jansen is clearly not short of ambition. He wants to perform over the November Tests and make his Six Nations bow, stepping stones towards securing a place on the plane to Australia for the World Cup. But he knows those goals depend on what he does each day in training.

“The World Cup, as a kid watching rugby, it’s the pinnacle of your career,” he said. “If you can’t get excited about that, there’s not much that is going to excite you.

“You’ve got to attack it. You’ve got to keep building every week. You can’t have a session where I turn up to training and I’m just going through the motions. We need to attack every moment, every session, every week. By the time we come into the World Cup, we’re flying.”