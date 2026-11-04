IRFU issues warning over spike in bogus tickets for upcoming Irish rugby fixtures

Ireland have Six Nations home games against England and France in 2027 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Irish rugby fans in search of tickets for upcoming internationals and the Six Nations early next year have been warned that there has been a “significant increase” in bogus tickets circulating online.

The IRFU has urged fans to “exercise extreme caution” when buying tickets after it noted a spike in reports of fraudulent digital ticket sales in advance of the November Nations Championship games and the Six Nations home games against England and France in 2027.

It said that it had received a growing number of reports from supporters who had bought tickets through unauthorised websites and advertisements, with social media ads proving to be particularly problematic.

It stressed the only authorised sources for rugby tickets are via the Irish Rugby Account Manager platform through Ticketmaster and said no other ticket resale or ticketing websites are authorised to sell tickets.

It said that many supporters who had made contact only became aware they may have been scammed when receiving ticket confirmation emails that lacked key ticket information such as the entry route and seating allocation.

“We are seeing an increase in reports from supporters who have unknowingly purchased fraudulent digital tickets through websites and social media advertisements that appear legitimate at first glance,” said the IRFU’s director of communications Aoife Clarke.

“Unfortunately, these sites can be highly convincing and often appear prominently through online advertising and social media channels. We are urging supporters to purchase tickets only through Ticketmaster or Ticketmaster’s Irish Rugby Account Manager. If a website claims to have Irish Rugby tickets available but is not one of these authorised sources, supporters should avoid making a purchase.”

The IRFU said tickets obtained through unauthorised sellers will be invalid and fans would not gain entry to the Aviva on match days.

[ Felipe Contepomi looking for Argentina to complete the full set of away wins against Ireland in DublinOpens in new window ]

It encouraged supporters who believe they may have purchased fraudulent tickets to contact their bank or card provider immediately to explore options for reversing or disputing the transaction as well as reporting the matter to An Garda Síochána.

The IRFU said it had been continuously working with the Garda “and other relevant authorities to have these unauthorised sellers’ websites and advertisements removed from the internet and associated media”.

[ Rory McIlroy hoping golf can reset after LIV’s attempts to ‘destroy’ DP World TourOpens in new window ]

Clarke said she understood “how disappointing and frustrating this situation can be for supporters who are excited about attending an Ireland match”.

She said anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to ticket fraud “should contact their bank as soon as possible and seek advice on recovering any funds paid”.

Clarke said if supporters “have reason to believe their tickets are not genuine, we would strongly encourage them not to travel to Aviva Stadium on match day in the expectation of gaining entry. Taking action early is the best way to avoid further inconvenience and disappointment.”