URC Grand Final: Five things we learned as Leinster end trophy drought after four years

Leinster’s Rabah Slimani and Ryan Baird celebrate with the URC trophy after the win over the Bulls. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Leinster scrum wins out

A view a scrum between both teams during the URC Grand Final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The Bulls had the best scrum in the tournament in terms of forcing penalties from the opposition going into the URC Grand Final so that aspect of the game was always going to be a massive challenge for Leinster and one they responded to manfully in shading their rivals over the 80 minutes.

While the South African side did squeeze their opponents, forcing them to cough up a couple of penalties and a free-kick, Leinster persuaded the officials that they were more sinned against than sinning.

Andrew Porter put in a huge shift in all aspects of the game, but a word for Thomas Clarkson, who more than played his part. There was no let-up for the Bulls when Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani managed to eke out a couple more decisions. It was also the platform from which Leinster scored their last try, Fintan Gunne’s cleverly worked loop play.

Lording it in the lineout

Leinster's Ryan Baird catches the ball from a lineout close to the Bulls' line during the Grand Final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Leinster’s dominance in the other set piece not only provided the launch pad for two of their four tries but it also served to destabilise the Bulls’ lineout.

When you consider that the South Africans fielded essentially four secondrows, or secondrow-sized players, in the back five of their pack, it provides an insight into how accurate Leo Cullen’s side needed to be on their throw.

The calling, jumping, throwing and general unit skill was first class and man-of-the-match Ryan Baird deserves credit for a slick operation and along with replacement RG Snyman also managed to pinch a few Bulls throws or force errors.

Conan & Co dominate backrow battle

Jack Conan scores Leinster's first try against the Bulls. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Jack Conan listed a set of goals and ambitions before the match and he, arguably more than any other Leinster player, lived those ideals throughout the URC final. He produced an outstanding individual performance, appropriately topped off with a try, the one that set his team on the road.

In the absence of captain and number eight Caelan Doris, Conan carried those responsibilities easily and reminded all and sundry of why he will be going on a second Lions tour. He had two superb aides-de-camp in Josh van der Flier and the official man of the match Ryan Baird, who also made huge contributions.

Leinster's Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird celebrate winning a penalty. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Defiant defence

Leinster’s goal-line defiance in an eight-minute period before the interval had a pivotal influence on the outcome. At one point in that period the Bulls launched a full-frontal assault for three and a half minutes, their sheer brute force getting them within touching distance at times of the Leinster line. But the Irish province’s defence was Alamo-esque but with a happier outcome.

Dan Sheehan, Joe McCarthy, Jordie Barrett, Tommy O’Brien and James Lowe had great reads at times, but it was the collective cohesion and unrelenting, but focused, aggression that was so impressive. There were times when it was a close-run thing and the Bulls were predictable in their carrying but it doesn’t detract from Leinster conceding just the seven points over 80 minutes.

Leinster scrumhalf Luke McGrath kicks forward for Jordie Barrett to score a try. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Winning mindset

Leinster lost Jamison Gibson-Park on the day, and it might have spooked them, but Luke McGrath brought a different set of qualities, one of which was his gorgeous chip in the build-up to the Barrett try.

From Leo Cullen, through the coaches, down to the playing group the outside din centred on whether they had the mental resolve to deliver in a final. The whispering had got louder with each passing season but four years on from their last triumph, they can tuck a trophy into the cabinet.

It was also a vindication for the three signings Barrett, Snyman and Slimani and their influence on taking a significant step forward. It wasn’t a European crown but it was the next best thing and that’ll suffice for now.