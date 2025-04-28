RG Snyman returns to Leinster training ahead of Northampton semi-final

RG Snyman has returned to full training and is expected to be available for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton on Saturday. Will Connors and Brian Deeny remain unavailable for the game at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5.30).

South African lock Snyman trained on Monday with the Leinster squad and came through without any adverse reaction.

Ryan Baird also came through Leinster’s defeat by Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship last weekend, only the team’s second loss of the season in all competitions. Baird had no issues after his return from injury.

Rob Russell will look to increase his training load this week as he continues his recovery from injury and will be further assessed as the week goes on, while Irish secondrow James Ryan will also look to increase his training load this week as he continues his recovery from injury. He too will be assessed.

READ MORE

Deeny will have a procedure this week on a knee injury, which will keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

ends