Ireland’s World Cup playoff against Kazakhstan confirmed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The Republic of Ireland will return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in October, four months on from their 3-2 win over the Netherlands on Leeside. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland’s second-leg playoff for the 2027 World Cup against Kazakhstan has been confirmed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday, October 13th.

Carla Ward’s side will travel to the Kazakh capital, Astana for the first-leg playoff on Friday, October 9th before the return leg four days later.

Ireland finished third in Group A2, winning three of their six games. After opening defeats to France and the Netherlands, they took back-to-back wins over Poland and saw off the Netherlands 3-2 in the return leg at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in June before closing their group campaign with a 1-0 defeat to France in Grenoble.

By topping the group, France earned direct qualification for next summer’s tournament in Brazil, Ireland joining the Netherlands and Poland in the playoffs.

As a Group A team, Ireland were seeded for the first-round playoffs, drawn against Kazakhstan, who finished second in the three-team Group C6.

If Ireland beat Kazakhstan over two legs in October, they will proceed to the second-round playoffs where they will face the winner of Belgium and Poland, who meet in the first-round playoffs.

“I am delighted to be heading back to Cork,” Ward said of the game against Kazakhstan. “The Netherlands game was incredibly special, particularly because the Cork crowd showed such passion.

“The supporters turned up in their droves to get behind the team and truly made a difference. We will need the supporters again as this game is crucial.

“We cannot take Kazakhstan for granted, especially with the significant travel involved between the two legs. We will need everyone in the stands to get behind the team once more to help us get over the line.”

Tickets for the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be available on presale on Wednesday, August 26th, before going on general sale at 10am on Friday, August 28th. High ticket demand is expected, with prices starting at €30 for adults and €15 for children.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup will take place from June 24th to July 25th.

Republic of Ireland WNT 2027 World Cup playoff fixtures