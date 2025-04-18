Under-strength Connacht braced for ‘massive task’ at Stormers

Cullie Tucker has taken on the role of Connacht head coach for their URC match away to the Stormers. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Stormers v Connacht

DHL Stadium (4pm local time/3pm Irish)

Connacht are chasing a win in South Africa that would see them leapfrog the Stormers in what could be a significant victory on the road.

With the sides separated by just two points - the Stormers in 10th place, Connacht in 13th - there is much at stake for both as they bid to climb into the top eight.

The home side will be clear favourites. Just one point off that vital eighth place, they also have a run of four home games before the playoffs. Being back to their Capetown base after two months and benefitting from the return of “key players” is a real boost for director of rugby John Dobson, who says the build-up has been good.

“We understand just how important this run of games is in the context of our season and will be going all out to make our supporters proud,” he said.

Connacht, with Cullie Tucker taking on the role of head coach following this week’s announcement that Pete Wilkins has stepped down after eight years at the club, have a much tougher road ahead.

Tucker, however, says his team has a “clear idea of what we need to do to win and how we go about doing it”.

“We’ve had a good first week in South Africa and are really excited by the opportunity. We’re only three points off the playoff spots,” he said.

“The Stormers are a very strong side, especially at home, so it’s a massive task ahead of us, but we’re confident in our abilities.”

Connacht have not been helped by the absence of several key players in the 29-player squad, including internationals Mack Hansen (ankle) and Bundee Aki (heel), in addition to outhalf Josh Ioane (hand), Shamus Hurley-Langton (wrist), Caolin Blade (ankle), Denis Buckley (quad) and Finn Treacy (head).

With so many absentees, the retiring Jack Carty, who was not expected to feature again this season, has been recalled to action in what will be an exacting couple of fixtures in South Africa, and a set of matches that could now define their season.

Stormers: W Gelant, S Hartzenberg, D du Plessis, D Willemse, S Senatla, S Feinberg-Mngomezulu, S Ungerer, A Vermaak, AH Venter, S Sandi, S Moerat (capt), R van Heerden, P de Villiers, M Theunissen, E Roos. Replacements: JJ Kotze, V Matongo, B Harris, JD Schickerling, L Nel, D Fourie, P de Wet, B Loader

Connacht: P O’Conor, C Mullins, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, SJennings, J Carty, B Murphy, P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, F Bealham, O Dowling, D Murray, C Prendergast (capt), C Oliver, P Boyle. Replacements: D Heffernan, J Duggan, J Aungier, J Murphy, J Joyce, M Devine, S Cordero, S Jansen.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)