Leinster bring in All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane for next season

New Zealand's Rieko Ioane leads tthe haka ahead of the Autumn international match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last year. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Rieko Ioane has agreed a six-month contract from December this year to June 2026 with Leinster. He will join the Irish province after the November Test matches and in doing so mimic the deal that took his midfield partner in the All Blacks team, Jordie Barrett from New Zealand to Leinster.

Ioane announced on Instagram in a picture of him wearing a Leinster jersey. “What’s up fam just wanted to announce, I’ll be heading to Leinster at the end of the year on a sabbatical break. It’s an exciting opportunity to play in Ireland for an iconic team, grow my game and experience something different with my family.

“Will be back refreshed and ready to rock the second half of 2026. Until then locked in with my blues brothers.”

Ioane’s decision – he is under contract to the All Blacks up to and including the 2027 World Cup – to choose to play in Ireland and Leinster rather than Japan is not without some irony given his very public spat with Irish captain Johnny Sexton at the end of the World Cup quarter-final game at the Stade de France.

READ MORE

Rieko Ioane celebrates victory at full-time following the Rugby World Cup match between Ireland and New Zealand in 2023. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Sexton is his autobiography Obsessed wrote about the verbal spat claiming that Ioane had told him: “Don’t miss your flight home tomorrow. Enjoy retirement, you c***,” a reference to the fact that it was outhalf’s last game of professional rugby.

Sexton went on to write: “So much for the All Blacks’ famous “no d********” policy. So much for their humility. I walk after Ioane and call him a fake-humble f*****. It doesn’t look great, me having a go at one of them just after we’ve lost. But I can’t be expected to ignore that.” There was a little bit of verbal residue on social media between the players subsequently.

Ioane led the Haka when the All Blacks played at the Aviva Stadium last November as the visitors ended Ireland’s 19-match unbeaten run, and he then posted a picture to social media with the caption, “put that in the book,” to copper-fasten his role as the pantomime villain.

The 28-year-old Ioane has played 81 Test matches for the All Blacks and can play centre and wing, and he represents another statement signing for Leinster who have already agreed contract extensions with current non-Irish qualified players RG Snyman and Rabah Slimani.

More to follow