Rugby

Leinster have sold almost 20,000 tickets for Glasgow clash so far

More than 55,000 people attended the previous round against Harlequins at Croke Park

Leinster's Dan Sheehan. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Tue Apr 08 2025 - 17:13

Leinster sold 17,000 tickets for Friday’s Champions Cup quarterfinal against Glasgow in Aviva Stadium to season ticket holders before they went on public sale at 2pm on Monday. Since, then sales have been brisk for the knockout match and were edging towards 20,000 since the sales opened.

Leinster will have what they call the “lower bowl plus” open in the stadium so the capacity of the ground will be closer to 30,000 rather than the usual 21,000 for the lower bowl only.

For Leinster’s match against Premiership side Harlequins in the last 16 round of the Champions Cup at Croke Park last weekend, they drew a crowd of 55,627.

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times

