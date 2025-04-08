Leinster have sold almost 20,000 tickets for Glasgow clash so far

Leinster sold 17,000 tickets for Friday’s Champions Cup quarterfinal against Glasgow in Aviva Stadium to season ticket holders before they went on public sale at 2pm on Monday. Since, then sales have been brisk for the knockout match and were edging towards 20,000 since the sales opened.

Leinster will have what they call the “lower bowl plus” open in the stadium so the capacity of the ground will be closer to 30,000 rather than the usual 21,000 for the lower bowl only.

For Leinster’s match against Premiership side Harlequins in the last 16 round of the Champions Cup at Croke Park last weekend, they drew a crowd of 55,627.