Connacht earn hard-earned victory over Cardiff in Challenge Cup

Challenge Cup: Connacht 35 Cardiff 20

Connacht, having done all the hard work in the European Challenge Cup pool stages to claim top seed, reaped the reward with a hard-earned 35-20 victory over Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium.

And although the visitors closed the gap in the second half to 21-20, Connacht delivered the necessary finish, ensuring they qualify for the quarter-finals, while also denying the Welsh outfit a win in the West since 2017.

Cardiff boasted some 260 internationals caps in their line-up; Connacht 140 – through Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen and Dave Heffernan, and they all played a key role in this fixture – Mack Hansen man of the match.

The home side produced the ideal start, and were on the scoreboard by the fourth minute. Having dominated early possession, Hansen delivered the ideal pass to Matthew Devine, and the young scrumhalf took his chance well to score within three minutes, JJ Hanrahan nailing the conversion.

READ MORE

However, it took until half-time before they were able to extend that score, despite having dominated possession. Leftwing Finn Treacy did his best on a number of occasions to make an inroad into the Welsh side’s territory, but was denied by a previous forward pass, and the visitors similarly spurned an opportunity, spilling possession shy of the line.

Cardiff were efficient in defence, and were able to stymie numerous Connacht attacks, and with the ball in hand, they also looked the more likely score, maintaining possession. Their try came after 37 minutes – a deserved reward for quick ruck ball. And with Hansen off the field with a yellow card, the visitors were able to exploit the gap in defence with Rey Lee-Lo scoring.

On the stroke of half-time, however, Connacht won two successive penalties, and although kickable, the home side opted for touch. Sean Jansen and Dowling came close, and when the Welsh outfit conceded another penalty, Dave Heffernan opted again to tap. This time, with the help of Josh Murphy and Shamus Hurley Langton, number eight Sean Jansen was duly rewarded with Connacht’s second try, Hanrahan adding the extras for a 14-8 lead at the break.

The home side continued to dominate, and with the help of Finlay Bealham and Heffernan, Finn Treacy crossed for another try and Hanrahan’s conversion put the home side into a 21-8 lead.

The visitors, however, did take control for a period, but struggled to find a way through the Connacht defence with Hugh Gavin winning a vital turnover. However, Gavin was unable to stop Ben Thomas from scoring for Cardiff after 54 minutes, and when Josh Adams raced in from 20 metres after a Harry Miller break, the gap was down to 21-20 after 62 minutes.

Connacht, however, produced the necessary response with a super try – Mack Hansen finding Shayne Bolton who scored, following a super pass between Caolin Blade and Bundee Aki in the build-up. Ioane kicked the sideline conversion to extend Connacht’s lead to 28-20 with some 15 minutes remaining.

Cardiff were not ready to relent, and were back on the offensive, pounding the line. Eventually, however, they were halted by Dylan Tierney Martin, helped by Bundee Aki – a huge moment that swung the game. With four minutes remaining and Connacht ahead by eight points, replacement Paul Boyle delivered the fifth try after Ben Thomas was yellow carded. Ioane added the extras to seal the victory and a meeting with Racing 92 in the quarter-final.

Connacht: M Hansen, S Bolton, H Gavin, B Aki, F Treacy, JJ Hanrahan, M Devine, J Duggan, D Heffernan, F Bealham, O Dowling, D Murray, J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen. Replacements: J Ioane for Bolton (41m), D Tierney-Martin for Heffernan (43), D Buckley, J Aungier, N Murray, P Boyle, C Blade for Devine, D Buckley for Bealham

Cardiff Rugby: C Winnett; J Adams, R Lee-Lo, B Thomas, H Millard; C Sheedy, J Mulder; D Southworth, L Belcher, K Assiratti, J McNally, T Williams, A Lawrence, J Botham, T Faletau. Replacements: E Lloyd, C Domachowski, R Litterick, E Lloyd, T Young, R Thornton, A Mann, E Bevan, R Jennings.